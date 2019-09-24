RingBoost's 2019 Phone Number Relevancy Report Shows Savvy Businesses are Choosing Custom Phone Numbers

Consumers spend more than five hours a day on their smartphones, and phone calls remain the most popular way to reach service companies, across generations. Businesses who seek to stand out and attract prospects select custom phone numbers.

Key insights coming out of the report include:

Home services, real estate, and legal are the top industries investing in custom numbers

The top non-vanity patterns are XXXX and X000

The most popular vanity is -ROOF

Area codes such as 212 ( New York City ) and 305 ( Miami ) are the highest in demand

"Smart entrepreneurs go beyond picking a name, logo, and domain," notes RingBoost President, Paul Faust. "They take the extra few minutes to select a great phone number rather than accept the seven random digits assigned by their carrier. A custom phone number is an affordable asset that sets providers apart and increases response rates. More calls equal more opportunities which lead to higher sales."

Easy-dial patterns were found to be slightly more popular than local vanity phone numbers. "RingBoost has the largest inventory of custom phone numbers in the country, thanks to our industry-leading partnership network," Rick Dionisio, SVP of Operations, explains. "Yet often all a client needs is a number that sounds professional and is easy to recall. Even a subtle shift to a simpler number will make a business's brand more appealing and seem more trustworthy to consumers."

To read the full report, visit https://www2.ringboost.com/PhoneReport.

About RingBoost

RingBoost is the nation's largest custom phone number marketplace, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking numbers. Voice connection remains the most efficient and powerful tool in turning inquiries into revenue for businesses of all sizes. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost gives companies the tools they need to improve marketing effectiveness, skyrocket revenue, and grow long-term brand loyalty. For more information visit www.ringboost.com.

