RingLead Expands Enterprise Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RingLead, the leader in data orchestration and RevOps automation, today announced four strategic additions to its sales team. These key hires reflect RingLead's continued momentum as the emerging market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across the enterprise business segment.

The unprecedented events of 2020 have dramatically and permanently changed buying and selling behavior as we know it. Organizations' sales and marketing strategies have transformed from analog and siloed processes, to now, an absolutely necessary, hyper-automated, digital-first engagement with customers. Businesses have been forced to double down on data orchestration and transformation investments in order to deliver in this new chapter. The expansion of RingLead's sales team, along with hiring efforts across other key departments, will enable the company to meet the growing demands of businesses.

TK Newman, Director of Sales. TK brings nearly a decade of SaaS sales experience at large companies including Netsuite, Oracle, and Vista Equity Portfolio brands, Xactly and Mindbody, to her role as Director of Sales at RingLead. TK's passion for supporting customers on their data transformation journeys stems from her personal experience with the disruption bad data causes to an organization, specifically to sales and marketing teams. TK's goal is to empower businesses so customer facing teams can focus on what matters most: improving the customer experience and revenue generating activities.

David Eisenstat , Area Vice President of Sales. David brings over a decade of experience in driving customer experience and digital transformation at companies including Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, and RevenueGrid to his new role as AVP of Sales at RingLead. David works closely with F1000 organizations to better orchestrate their data strategies and enrich CRM and Marketing Automation data. David possesses an expansive knowledge of best practices around sales and marketing automation, customer life cycle, and the importance of connecting business intelligence systems like CRMs and Marketing Automation Programs (MAPs) in order to achieve data orchestration at scale.

Mike Holmes , Enterprise Account Executive. Mike brings over a decade of CDP and SaaS sales and relationship management experience to his role as Enterprise Account Executive at RingLead. Mike works directly with RevOps executives across industries to solve their most critical data challenges, drive productivity, and increase revenue. Prior to joining RingLead, Mike managed business relationships for ReachForce and Leadspace.

David Paulsen , Vice President of Sales Development. David brings an extensive background in helping early stage companies establish and scale successful sales organizations to his role as VP of Sales Development. David is tasked with scaling RingLead's Business Development team to support the company's overall growth strategy in 2021. David specializes in working with companies in the infrastructure, data-protection and mobility markets, and most recently served as the VP of Sales Development at Validity, Inc., where he recruited, trained and managed over 100 BDRs.

"Recently, I became a member of the RingLead team and am beyond excited to be a part of their stellar sales organization. Having been in SaaS sales the last 9 years, I know first-hand the problems and chaos that having messy data in a CRM and Marketing platform can cause. I understand the frustrations and have felt the stinging pain of dealing with data decay and the time suck of sorting out duplicate leads and inaccurate information. I'm on a journey to help others with the same challenges I faced as a sales rep, enabling them with the ability to focus on revenue generating activities instead." -TK Newman, Director of Sales

Over the past nine months, RingLead has continued to sign new customers despite the economic challenges triggered by the pandemic. That comes as no surprise to me. What I've seen in the industry is that a great many firms are ready for the next step in their evolution. They've embraced solutions like RingLead and ZoomInfo and are now ready to integrate multiple data streams into a business-development platform. It's exciting to be a part of a company that is sharply focused on meeting that growing demand." -David Eisenstat, Area Vice President of Sales

"I joined RingLead because I wanted to be a part of an organization that has the most robust and innovative data orchestration product in the MarTech space. RingLead has a great team, the right vision for the future of data, and is led by an industry icon, Russ Artzt, whose goal is to build another billion dollar software platform. Having worked at VC and PE backed companies before, the vision and culture is very different. RingLead is hyper-focused on innovation and the customer experience." -David Paulsen, Vice President of Sales Development.

"I joined RingLead because they are a leader in data quality management. The start-up feel encourages collaboration and unity. The product simplifies processes, and the company is led by Russ Artzt, a true legend in the software industry." -Mike Holmes, Enterprise Account Executive

