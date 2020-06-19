RINGX, First Autonomous Token Sale Powered by Bitfinex’s Technology, Completes Sale in 4 Seconds

Autonomous Token Sales use the comprehensive plug and play solution that provide token issuers with autonomy and access to Bitfinex Token Sales' best-in-class technology. It empowers users by allowing them to learn about and access tokens that can be used on high quality projects. It is integrated into Bitfinex's platform which makes it easier for Bitfinex users to access and purchase tokens in a token sale.

Founded by Larry Oh, the co-founder of KOSDAQ listed company Digital Ocean, RINGX is establishing a new loyalty points ecosystem that connects loyalty program providers and customers, as well as content providers to create an integrated digital platform based on block chain technology that can be used in the real economy.

