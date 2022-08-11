Rio South Texas: Key to US Supply Chain Resilience Reports COSTEP

MISSION, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio South Texas, located at the heart of the North American supply chain, is an intermodal and international trade hub that greatly impacts our regional, state, and national economy. Strategically placed where Texas, Mexico, and the Gulf of Mexico all meet, Rio South Texas provides connectivity to major border crossings, international airports, major deep-water ports, and a highway transportation network that runs more than 300,000 miles just in Texas.

Let's break down the multimodal advantages found in Rio South Texas, because it truly is remarkable how the US supply chain makes its way through this region:

The region's international bridges carry the highest concentration of commercial international truck crossings in the entire nation, a total of 3,739,519 inbound trucks in 2021.

Rio South Texas offers a robust international Class 1 railway infrastructure with US services through Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway Co., Mexico service via Kansas City Southern de Mexico , and local short line services via Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railroad, Border Pacific Railroad, as well as Rio Valley Switching.

seaports and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway handle more than 500 million tons of cargo – roughly about 20% of the national total according to the Texas Comptroller's website Air freight supports producers requiring a fast turnaround and is critical for the shipment of high value products. The region is home to seven airports with freight capability, with four in the US and three immediately across the border in Mexico .

. Looking into the future, SpaceX operation at Starbase in Brownsville may one day expand the region's logistics options beyond our planet.

The various modes of transport offered in Rio South Texas are of economic importance regionally, statewide, nationally, and internationally. The Rio South Texas region not only strengthens the resilience of the US supply chain, but also supports jobs and prosperity throughout the US and our trading partners beyond our borders.

If you are shipping into the United States or out of it, or if you are looking to manufacture products in North America for North America, take a look at what Rio South Texas has to offer. Our team at COSTEP would be glad to assist you, so please visit us at www.costep.org or connect with us at @COSTEP to learn more.

Contact: Matt Ruszczak, +1.956.682.6371, [email protected]

SOURCE Council for South Texas Economic Progress