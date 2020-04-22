Riot Blockchain Contributes to Local Hospitals to Aid COVID-19 Relief Efforts

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or the "Company"), one of the few Nasdaq listed public cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, is contributing a total of $100,000 to hospitals in its areas of operations to aid local hospitals' COVID-19 relief efforts.

After considering how to most effectively help its local communities battle the global COVID-19 pandemic, Riot and its board of directors have opted to donate $50,000 to Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, which is near the Company's mining facility, and $50,000 to Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, which is near the Company's headquarters in Castle Rock, Colorado.

"Mercy is incredibly grateful for Riot Blockchain's support during this challenging time in history," said Jim Gebhart, president of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and regional strategy officer. "Currently, Mercy is preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients, and this generous donation will provide funding for critical medical equipment that can help save lives today, and into the future. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of organizations and business professionals willing to make sacrifices for the well-being of others."

Brandon Nudd, CEO of Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, commented: "During these unprecedented times, we want to publicly acknowledge and express our deep gratitude to Riot Blockchain for supporting Castle Rock Adventist Hospital through their philanthropic donation of $50,000. By investing in our community hospital, Riot Blockchain is providing encouragement to our care teams, creating opportunities for a nimble response to critical healthcare needs, and helping us continue to provide exceptional, compassionate care to every patient. On behalf of our hospital administrators, frontline caregivers, our patients, and every person in our community, we'd like to respectfully thank Riot Blockchain for their incredible generosity, which will make a difference in the lives of many."

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) specializes in cryptocurrency mining with a focus on bitcoin. Riot also holds non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's mining facility is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.RiotBlockchain.com.

