Ripe for Success: Ryp Labs Receives Global Award Recognition for Its Innovative Technology to Reduce Food Waste and Impact Climate Change

The Seattle-based company was recently named Top Global Startup at the UN Climate Conference, COP27, and selected to Cleantech Group's annual 50 to watch list for its broader mission to impact food waste and shape a safer, more sustainable food supply chain

In keeping with its ambitious mission to put an end to food waste, Ryp Labs, (www.ryplabs.com), a Seattle-based company, continues to receive notable global awards recognition, including winning the Top Global Startup Award at the recent UN Climate Conference, COP27, for the impact its innovative technology will have on climate change. Ryp Labs CEO Moody Soliman is pictured accepting the award grand prize of $100,000. Ryp Labs' original technology, StixFresh, is a food label sticker coated with a safe, all-natural, patent-pending formulation that works in the vapor phase to create a protective layer around produce, slowing down over-ripening and spoilage. Ryp Labs is completing its pilot studies with global retailers and distributors, showing an impressive 50% - 100% shelf-life extension, and the company is on the cusp of commercial launch with some of the largest household names in the industry.

Frequently overlooked in the debate about the climate crisis is the sobering fact that food waste is one of the largest contributors to climate change. If food waste was a country, it would have the third-largest carbon footprint behind China and the U.S.

Ryp Labs' scientific approach has been focused on extending the shelf life of fresh produce. Founded in 2017, Ryp Labs' original technology, StixFresh, is a food label sticker coated with a safe, all-natural, patent-pending formulation that works in the vapor phase to create a protective layer around produce, slowing down over-ripening and spoilage.

COP hosted its first Top Global Startup pitch competition at the UN's Climate conference, which took place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt late last year, inviting the top climate tech startups from around the world. Leading up to the event, the ClimaTech Run group organizing the competition received over 422 applications from 77 countries. Ryp Labs was awarded first place, which included a grand prize of $100,000.

This past year, Ryp Labs also received the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label, proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability, and was selected as one of the top 50 companies on Cleantech Group's 50 to watch list for 2022.

"This recognition serves as added validation to the impact our solution will have on people's lives economically, environmentally, and socially," said Ryp Labs, Inc. CEO Moody Soliman. "It adds credibility to the great work our team is doing."

In Cleantech's 50 to Watch report, Nisa Mirza's interview with Soliman and case study explored Ryp Labs' origin story, how the technology works, and what made them a #50toWatch company. Read more here: http://bit.ly/3Fu2AcD.

Looking ahead, Soliman said Ryp Labs is completing its pilot studies with global retailers and distributors, showing an impressive 50% - 100% shelf-life extension for strawberries, blueberries, nectarines, grapes, citrus, and more, and the company is on the cusp of commercial launch with some of the largest household names in the industry.

Ryp Labs' product line currently targets the fruits and vegetable segment. However, the company is on track to expand its waste reduction solutions throughout the food and agriculture industries, including meat, seafood, poultry, eggs, dairy, cut flowers, and plants.

"Given the simplicity and scalability of our solution for both developed and developing regions, fruits and vegetables are just the beginning," Soliman said. "We've already been approached by meat, seafood, alternative protein companies, and more."

About Ryp Labs , Inc

Ryp Labs' mission is to reduce food waste globally. Their flagship products, StixFresh™ and Shelf-Defense™, stickers and sachets, can be applied anywhere along the supply chain: grower/producer, distributor, retail, or consumer level. Please visit the company's website, www.ryplabs.com.

