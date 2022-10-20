RIPE Grows AG Leadership Roster

Nonprofit adds members to bipartisan board and steering committee as it gears up for farm bill year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) , a nonprofit organization advancing RIPE100 — a conservation program that would pay producers equitable payments above costs associated with practice implementation — announces the expansion of its board of directors and steering committee.

New board members are: William "Bill" Beam, F. Samuel "Sam" Eberts, Philip Johnson "PJ" Haynie III, K. Stratton Kirton, Alana Peterson, Tracy Travis and Brennan Washington.

"The new board members are an outstanding combination of agricultural producers representing diverse farm types and sizes, political strategists, and organizational development experts," said RIPE Executive Director Aliza Drewes. "Their varied backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we advance RIPE's principles in the Farm Bill dialogue and shape RIPE's plan for long-term success."

RIPE's newest steering committee members are Georgia Organics and Illinois Corn Growers Association. Their participation contributes to the diversity of interests that is vital to shaping the RIPE100 policy proposal to ensure it works for every type of producer.

Additional Steering Committee members include Arkansas Rice Federation, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association, National Black Growers Council, National Latino Farmers and Ranchers, National Sorghum Producers, North Dakota Farmers Union and North Dakota Grain Growers Association.

"We are honored that these individuals and organizations have chosen to join our efforts to ensure that all producers are fairly compensated for the public benefits they provide through conservation," Drewes continued. "The addition of these board and steering committee members comes at a crucial time as we focus on our 2023 Farm Bill strategy over the next several months. We look forward to working with each of them to make the RIPE100 proposal a reality for all producers."

About Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment (RIPE)

Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment (RIPE) is a producer-led organization advancing RIPE100 — a conservation program that would pay producers $100 per acre or animal unit for stewardship, offering equitable payments above costs associated with practice implementation. Beginning in early 2023, the RIPE100 policy will be piloted in Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota and Virginia, thanks to an $80 million USDA grant. For updates, position statements and more, visit RIPEroadmap.org .

