Ripley's Hero, James Vasquez, Helping Ukraine On and Off the Battlefield

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to battle, the effects are felt on and off the battlefield. Ripley's Hero, James Vasquez (Twitter @JMVasquez1974), understands the impact civilians and soldiers face due to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result, James left his comfortable life in Connecticut in March 2022 and began voluntarily fighting alongside the Ukrainian Military Forces.

Now returning to America for one month for his Sights of Freedom North American Tour, James is doing more than question-and-answer events. This week, at the corporate office of Ripley's Heroes, James is spending time inspecting and repackaging hundreds of kids' coats, mittens, gloves, and hats to get them ready to ship to Poland. When he returns to Ukraine, he will personally drive the children's winter essentials down to the war-inflicted areas and pass out the essential cold-weather gear. "This war is not just affecting soldiers. A lot of people didn't have the means to flee their homes. With the increase in civilian infrastructure attacks, many families will be without heat and electricity during frigid times," said James. Ukraine's temperature during November fluctuates between 30-54 degrees, with some days and nights being even colder. And without stores stocked with supplies, these winter essentials are needed.

James is also overseeing the production of $15,000 worth of high-quality body armor that will go to the Ministry of Defense and the units sponsored by Ripley's Heroes fighting on the front lines.

In addition, James will be testifying before the Helsinki Committee, an independent U.S. government agency created by Congress in 1975 to monitor and encourage compliance with the Helsinki Final Act and other Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) commitments.

Finally, James will be wrapping up his Sights of Freedom North American Tour on October 29, 2022, with an open question-and-answer meet and greet at the Ukraine House in the Washington, DC, area. The fundraising event is 6-8 pm. There is a $25.00 suggested donation to attend; however, all are welcome.

Ripley's Heroes provides critically needed non-lethal and humanitarian resources to qualified and experienced heroes who have interrupted their own lives and put themselves in harm's way to help save others. Donations accepted at www.RipleysHeroes.org.

