Ripley's New Demo-on-Demand Program Provides 30-Day Tool Trials

CROMWELL, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley Tools announces Demo-On-Demand - the industry's first 30-day tool trial program that puts Ripley's latest cable tools right into the user's hands. The program is timely given the reduction of in-person meetings, events and demonstrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Demo-On-Demand users can select up to 3 products from a list of tools from Ripley's Miller®, ODM®, and UtilityTool® brands, including the recently launched:

Ripley Tools

The products arrive directly at the customer's door at the start of the 30-day trial period. Ripley Labs, the global research development and innovation center of Ripley Tools, is supporting Demo-On-Demand to provide one-on-one virtual training during the program.

"We want our customers to know we're partners with them in making sure they are working efficiently with the correct tool for their jobs," said Nick Filipone, Ripley's Global Product Portfolio Manager adding "if we're successful in exceeding our customer's expectations, we have done our job."

At the end of the trial period, users can choose to return the products using the prepaid return label provided with the original shipment or purchase the tools to keep. While Demo-On-Demand is inspired by social distancing during the pandemic, the program is the latest in Ripley's history of innovation and industry firsts.

To learn more about Demo-On-Demand and apply for the program, visit www.ripley-tools.com/demo.

Since 1936, Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing, and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom, and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®, and ODM®.

For more information about Ripley Tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll-free in the USA 800-528-8665), or by email at [email protected]. Ripley products and authorized distributors are available online at www.ripley-tools.com .

Media Contact:

Karen Verosky

Phone: 860-613-3667

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ripley-tools-demo-on-demand.jpg

Ripley Tools Demo-on-Demand

Related Links

Ripley Tools Website

Ripley Demo-On-Demand

SOURCE Ripley Tools