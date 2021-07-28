RippleMatch Announces The Winners of its 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From hundreds of nominations submitted by recruiting and HR professionals, RippleMatch narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition and highlighted the rising stars, innovators, and exceptional leaders across 15 categories. Now, after more than 15,000 votes cast by the public, RippleMatch is excited to announce the winners of its 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.

RippleMatch proudly supports the college recruitment community by providing a comprehensive platform that makes it easy to build diverse teams, hire top talent, and stay engaged with candidates. In keeping with their mission, RippleMatch wanted to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are making their mark on campus recruitment, innovating in their fields, and leading with empathy.

"We are excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards, who were part of an impressive class of nominees ," said RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers. "These individuals have gone above and beyond in the early talent space, and we are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments. We look forward to celebrating the standout individuals in early career hiring through these awards each year."

Congratulations to the winners of RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!

View the list of winners below, or by clicking here:

Exceptional Leader Award Winners

Finance, Business, and IT Services | Large/Enterprise Companies: Giselle Battley, JLL

Finance, Business, and IT Services | SMB Companies: Hannah Seliskar, Credera

Engineering, Logistics, Hardware, and Construction: Sean O'Mara, DPR Construction

CPG & Retail: Alicia Roebuck, NielsenIQ

Social Impact & Media: Alison Smith, SiriusXM

Tech | Large/Enterprise Companies: Maya Faries, Verizon

Tech | SMB Companies: Peggy Hsu, Roblox

Talent Innovator Award Winners

Tech | Large/Enterprise Companies: Lauren Cintron, Verizon

Tech | SMB Companies: Chris Fitzpatrick, Crestron

Finance, Business, and IT Services: Will Ussher, Navy Federal Credit Union

Social Impact & Media: Miriam Menon, Getinge

Engineering, Logistics, Hardware, and Construction: Tatum Sprinkle, Shaw Industries

CPG & Retail: Alexia Huggins, Walgreens

Rising Star Award Winners

Large/Enterprise Companies: Jordan Martin, Accenture

SMB Companies: Alicia Chaney, CUNA Mutual Group

RippleMatch powers the future of early career recruiting. Designed for the modern campus recruiter, the intelligent recruiting platform combines automation and data insights to dramatically increase productivity, reach, and diversity. From source to hire, RippleMatch enables recruiters to connect with every student seeking a job, regardless of where they chose to attend school.

