Ripplematch Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, the leading early career recruiting platform, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

Employees at RippleMatch cited the company's transparent and welcoming culture in their surveys, along with leadership that is understanding and encouraging. RippleMatch's ability to foster community among employees during the pandemic was also recognized. The company shifted to remote work in March, but continued to onboard new employees. To help the growing team get to know each other and develop relationships, the company held numerous virtual events like talent shows, competitive game nights, and scavenger hunts. Employees were also encouraged to connect one-on-one and empowered to recognize each other's successes. These initiatives, along with RippleMatch's overall culture of gratitude, the willingness of leadership to implement changes based on employee feedback, and the trust and compassion that permeates decision making were also keys to the company's selection.

"We are thrilled that RippleMatch has been named a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine," said RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers. "This past year was challenging in many ways, but it was so rewarding to see the team overcome the difficulties to become closer, even as they grew in numbers and connected remotely. At RippleMatch, we work to help employers hire the right early career talent virtually, build diverse, high performing teams, and improve the candidate experience. It's important that our own culture reflects what we help other teams build."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About RippleMatch

RippleMatch powers the future of early career recruiting. Designed for the modern campus recruiter, our intelligent recruiting platform combines automation and data insights to dramatically increase productivity, reach, and diversity. From source to hire, RippleMatch enables recruiters to connect with every student seeking a job, regardless of where they chose to attend school. To learn more, visit ripplematch.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Janel Stedtler

[email protected]

SOURCE RippleMatch

Related Links

http://ripplematch.com

