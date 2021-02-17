Rise Buildings Hires Christen Ackerman as Senior Vice President of Sales

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Buildings announced today that Christen Ackerman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 18+ years of experience in multi-family and commercial real estate and enterprise SaaS, Ackerman brings to Rise Buildings an accomplished background in sales leadership and strategy to expand Rise Buildings' property technology solutions portfolio.

Ackerman's new role will include overseeing the sales team and their efforts while developing a strategic plan and department structure to maximize reach and satisfaction in sales and its next phase of growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Christen to our fast-growing organization. She brings a tremendous amount of experience as a seasoned sales leader who deeply understands our clients and their needs," said Prasan Kale, Chief Executive Officer of Rise Buildings. "Christen knows the importance of better connecting and engaging occupants through technology and how that brings value to our clients. Equally important is that she shares in our belief that occupants should be delighted by where they live and work."

Recently, Ackerman served as Vice President of Sales at Entrata, a property management software company for the multi-family housing industry. At Entrata, Christen led a sales team and was responsible for planning for and delivering on aggressive growth targets across multiple markets.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Rise Buildings team and am ready to build on the strong sales base they've established over the past few years. Our strategy to better engage and connect occupants to properties while helping our clients make more money is a game-changer for both commercial and residential segments," said Ackerman. "There's no better team to produce this experience and I look forward to building on their great achievements."

Rise Buildings is a property technology company headquartered in Chicago, IL providing seamless access, a captivating user experience, robust operations tools, and advanced capabilities through a native platform.

