RISE Education to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 on March 12, 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Mainland China Domestic: 400-6208-038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: # 7683909

The replay will be accessible through March 17, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: # 7683909

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

