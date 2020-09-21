Rise in Aggressive Dog Cases Since COVID-19 Pandemic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Dog Training in South Florida has seen a rise in cases of dog aggression, fear, and anxiety. Even dogs that are very young puppies, ages 8-12 weeks old, are developing aggression issues such as resource guarding and people aggression.

Aggressive Dog Aggressive Dog on Leash

Dog bites in children have risen while kids are home more, with virtual school and limited outings. A pediatric emergency department in Colorado saw nearly three times as many children with injuries from dog bites this spring compared to last year at the same time, prompting concerns that stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19-related lifestyle changes may be to blame.(1)

These findings are not related to one region or state, this is a global problem. Dog Trainers and Dog Behavior Consultants from around the world have been discussing this trend for the past 6 months on message boards and podcasts.

"I've seen an increase in adult dogs that are suddenly developing serious behavior issues related to stress and anxiety, possibly coming from the owners who are working from home. A lot of these dogs are over stimulated and under exercised. Neither is a good combination for preventing aggression," says Dale Buchanan, Dog Trainer and Owner of Top Gun Dog Training.

3 FREE Tips for Dog to Help Lower the Stress Level of Dogs:

Dogs need plenty of enrichment, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic. All of the clients of Top Gun Dog Training learn how to implement three basic components to creating a more balanced dog.

Get your dog a lot of exercise. This includes long walks and off leash running either at the dog park or using a 30 ft long line. Provide your dog with mental simulation. Engage your dog with basic and advanced obedience training daily. Challenge their mind. Make sure that your dog gets socialization with other dogs and people daily.

"Dog parks and doggie daycare should be open in most cities. Taking your dog or puppy to pet friendly retail locations like Home Depot, Bass Pro Shops, and almost all pet stores can help the dog socialize and do something fun with the owners," says Buchanan. "This is the enrichment that your dog may need to help them become more balanced and stable. Dog aggression is based out of fear and anxiety, so you want to make sure you do everything possible to keep you and your dogs calm and relaxed during the pandemic."

These dog management tips are not meant to fix aggression, however implementing them can serve as preventive management. If your dog is already aggressive, it would be best to contact a dog trainer or dog behavior consultant such as Top Gun Dog Training to help integrate a plan of behavior modification.

(1) Pandemic Unleashes 'Startling' Rise in Dog Bites

Media contact:

Dale Buchanan

[email protected]

954-317-9559

SOURCE Top Gun Dog Training