Rise in Death Toll due to COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Sales in Global Disposable Face Mask Market From 2020 to 2030: TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak COVID-19 has impacted various businesses with high intensity. However, healthcare sector is experiencing a major growth as various companies are developing are investing in research and development for an effective vaccine. Nevertheless, the end-users are still finding it difficult to cope up with the current scenarios. They are facing difficulties in accomplishing their daily tasks such as groceries or purchasing of essential household items. They are relying on face masks to safely complete their task. Owing to this situation, the global disposable face masks market is expected to witness massive boost during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

"The global disposable face mask market is projected to witness a massive 8.5% CAGR during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the global pandemic of COVID-19 or Corona Virus across the globe. As a result of precautionary measures taken by the people, the sale of disposable face masks has skyrocketed in last few months. As per a recent report by Transparency Market Research the global disposable face mask market shall reach to the value of ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030." – Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings in Global Disposable Face Mask Market Study

In terms of volume, the global disposable face mask market shall reach to the value of ~556,700 units by the end of 2030.

Personal segment, in terms end-users shall account for 60.8% of overall market share.

N95 face masks shall lead the global disposable face mask market in terms of revenue during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Major Drivers Propelling the Growth Global Disposable Face Mask Market

Global Level Outbreak of COVID-19 Propels the Growth

COVID-19 or Corona Virus has killed more people that in any of the World Wars. Also, the pandemic is nowhere near being confined and continues to grow. Owing to this people are extensively purchasing face masks so that they can easily do their daily jobs. Owing to this the global disposable face mask market is projected to grow exponentially during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Rising Awareness towards COVID-19 Boost the Growth

People across the globe are gaining more knowledge aware about how the COVID-19 spreads. They are listening to the medical advices that doctors give. These advices include the use of the face masks to protect nose and mouth so that all the major entry point for the virus can be blocked. This is also a major factor that is propelling the growth of global disposable face mask market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Challenges that Might Hamper the Growth of Global Disposable Face Mask Market

The major challenge that might impede the growth of global disposable face mask market is the massive gap between demand and supply. Due to Corona Virus Pandemic, the there is a huge demand for disposable face masks. However, there isn't many producers to fulfill this demand. This demand and supply gap might hamper the growth of global disposable face mask market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Global Disposable Face Mask Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global disposable face mask market. This dominance of the region is the result of large population of countries like India and China. Moreover stringent government policies to protect the people from Corona Virus in India are also a major factor that is helping Asia Pacific to dominate the global disposable face mask market.

Competitive Analysis

The global disposable face mask market is highly progressive and largely fragmented. The nature of the market is the result of presence of various big and small players. However, due to this the new players are unable to enter the global disposable face mask market. To overcome this situation, the new players are merging and collaborating with the established players of global disposable face mask market.

The global disposable face mask market is segmented on the basis of:

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Product

N95

N99

N100

P95

Others

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Raw Material

Cotton

Polypropylene

Paper

Others

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Securing Method

Hook & Loop

Knit

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Layer

1 Layer

2 Layer

3 Layer

4 Layer

Above 4 Layer

Disposable Face Mask Market, by End Use

Personal

Industry

Chemical



Oil & Gas



Defense



Pharma & Food Processing



Medical & Healthcare



Others

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Mega Retail Stores



Pharma & Drug Stores



Others

Disposable Face Mask Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

