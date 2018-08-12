Rise in People Using Enritsch.com to Search for Hospitals in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, August 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of people using leading community health & wellness platform Enritsch.com to find a hospital in the UAE has doubled from the same time last year.

This time last year, ENRITSCH, the company that owns leading community health and wellness platform Enritsch.com, was attracting around 7 thousand searches per month for Hospitals in Dubai. Today, that number has grown by 45% with more than 11 thousand people searching for a hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah Ras Al Khaimah or Umm Al-Quwain on the platform each month.

"There are a few reasons that have led to the substantial increase in the number of searches for hospitals in the UAE on Enritsch.com. Firstly, we have around 90 hospitals on Enritsch.com, which accounts for a large share of the hospital options certainly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We arguably provide the most comprehensive list of options for people to choose from, with the key criteria from which people base their decision. This includes reviews from other people and information on which hospitals are linked with people's specific insurance plans. Having all of this information in one place saves the seeker both time and effort.

"And apart from providing information on options for curative healthcare, we also have a comprehensive offering from a preventative outlook. People can also learn about Complementary and Alternative Medicine treatments - the natural approach to managing their health - providing them with a holistic perspective on how to manage their health and wellbeing. This is very attractive for people who are seeking alternate or new ways to increase their vitality, health and happiness," said VP of Marketing Megan French.

Enritsch.com launched on World Mental Health Day in 2015 with the vision to help as many people as possible to live a healthier, happier, more inspired life. They do this by providing people with resources, including access to a panel of experts who deliver free counsel and advice. Today, just under half a million people visit Enritsch.com each year seeking some form of mental, emotional, physical or spiritual improvement in their life.

They also serve as a lighthouse for the health and wellness industry, helping to promote the services of hospitals and medical clinics, mental health and wellness practitioners, wellness hotels and retreats, gyms and fitness centers, beauty spas and salons, skin and cosmetic specialists, dentists and yoga studios.

The future also looks bright with the team working on some exciting business tourism projects in coordination with companies such as Congress Solutions International, leading Professional Conference Organizer (PCO) owned by the Emirates Group (Emirates Airline & dnata). Later this year the duo will launch a concept that will enable event planners to integrate the elements of Health, Happiness, Healing and Legacy into their Congresses, Conferences, Corporate Meetings and Incentives, which will enritsch both the attendee experience, and the global events industry.





