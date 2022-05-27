Rise in Prevalence of Cardiac Issues Globally Boosts Electrophysiology Devices Market Growth, Notes TMR Assessment

Players are expected to gain profitable prospects from the hospital segment due to increase in preference of patient population toward opting healthcare services from hospitals

Presence of many leading players makes North America a prominent market region

ALBANY, N.Y., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global electrophysiology devices market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the prevalence of diverse types of arrhythmias including atrial flutter, atrial fibrillation, atrial tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia. This factor is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global electrophysiology devices market.

Key players in the electrophysiology devices market are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products. Moreover, they are utilizing different strategies such as product innovations, product approvals, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, and agreements in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several enterprises in the electrophysiology devices market are focusing on their regional expansions. These factors are prognosticated to help in driving the future market outlook for electrophysiology devices.

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Key Findings

Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and other cardiovascular diseases as well as older people are at higher risks of suffering from arrhythmias. Hence, a rise in this population globally is bolstering the electrophysiology devices market. Moreover, the atrial fibrillation segment of the electrophysiology devices market is estimated to maintain the largest share during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to factors such as rise in the prevalence of high blood pressure, valvular heart diseases, cardiomyopathy, and coronary artery disease, which are considered key risk factors for AF.

Several emerging economies across the world including Russia , Brazil , China , South Africa , and India are focusing on advancements of their healthcare infrastructures. This factor is leading to notable increase in the demand for electrophysiology devices from these nations, according to electrophysiology devices market demand analysis by TMR. Hence, the electrophysiology devices market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 14.8 Bn by 2031.

, , , , and are focusing on advancements of their healthcare infrastructures. This factor is leading to notable increase in the demand for electrophysiology devices from these nations, according to electrophysiology devices market demand analysis by TMR. Hence, the electrophysiology devices market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of by 2031. Patient population from many developed nations across the globe are increasing inclination toward opting healthcare services provided by hospitals owing to several advantages associated with them including the guidance for electrophysiology devices and free online counselling. Owing to this factor, the hospitals segment is estimated to maintain its major market share for the electrophysiology devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is prognosticated to be driven by a rise in the initiatives by medical professionals as well as government authorities for the promotion of healthcare services.

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in many developing and developed nations is one of the key factors generating largest revenue share in the electrophysiology devices market

Increase in awareness among people on the importance of health and surge in older population across the globe are creating sizable sales opportunities in the market for electrophysiology devices

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The electrophysiology devices market in North America is estimated to maintain leading position during the forecast period owing to increase in sales of electrophysiology devices, rise in the number of new product approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, & collaborations in Canada and the U.S.

is estimated to maintain leading position during the forecast period owing to increase in sales of electrophysiology devices, rise in the number of new product approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, & collaborations in and the U.S. Europe holds prominent position in the electrophysiology devices market owing to the presence of many well-entrenched companies in the region

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

F. Siemens AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Biotronik SE & Co.KG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters



Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters



Irrigated-tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters





Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters



Laser Ablation Systems



Microwave Ablation Systems



Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters



Steerable Diagnostic Catheters





Fixed Diagnostic Catheters



Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters



Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Access Devices

Others

Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrial Flutter

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

