Rise Interactive Accelerates Agency Growth with Two New Business Development Leaders

"Rise's investment in growth doesn't stop at our client partnerships; we're committed to being the most successful agency partner for brands today by finding the smartest marketing minds to grow our own business," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise. "We're in a unique moment where agencies will be defined by how they help brands accelerate out of 2020's headwinds, and Rise will be known as the agency that invested in doing things in a bigger and bolder way."

Ayres, a proud New Yorker, comes to Rise with over 20 years of experience finding and growing new clients. Ruth's portfolio includes world-class brands such as American Express, SAP, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Samsung, Novartis, The Coca Cola Company, Bacardi, AB InBev, and more.

"Rise's data-driven approach to marketing is the most innovative I've seen," says Ayres, an expert in consumer behavior, both quantitative and qualitative. "They make the seamless integration of on- and offline performance data with creative testing and storytelling look easy. The million-dollar questions for many executive-level marketers is an easy Tuesday morning for the marketers at Rise, and I am thrilled to represent them."

Horowitz, a native Chicagoan, is a recognized powerhouse leading client growth for category-leading and mid-market brands. At Rise, he will continue to build trusted and sustained client relationships as he has previously with The Coca Cola Company, Voya, Beam Suntory, AARP, Synchrony, Blue Cross Blue Shield, C.H. Robinson, and more.

"There's a lot of pressure on marketers right now, especially those in fast-evolving spaces such as B2B and D2C, to justify every media dollar spent. Rise has a history of innovation for the next era of marketing; they were building intelligent media automations while other agencies were just wrapping their heads around cross-channel marketing. It's not hard to see how they'll be leaders in our new normal."

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics, and customer experience, and is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering. Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty Stanley Steemer, Harry's, Blue Diamond Growers and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

