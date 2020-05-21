Rise Interactive Promotes Nicole Skaluba to SVP of Employee Services

CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Skaluba, formerly the VP of Employee Services, has been promoted to SVP of Employee Services at Rise Interactive, one of the world's leading digital marketing agencies specializing in media, analytics, and customer experience. She will now have an expanded role as a member of the Rise executive team and will report to Larry Fisher, who became CEO earlier this year with the transition of Jon Morris to a broader strategic advisory role for Quad.

Nicole was recently recognized in Crain's Chicago Business 2020 List of Notable Leaders in HR, praising her efforts and the restructure of the HR employee services team that led to a 14% improvement in employee engagement at Rise. In the last 18 months, Rise created a diversity and inclusion committee, launched a new performance management system, revised the promotion process and added an annual merit increase all under Nicole's leadership.

"In her three years at Rise, Nicole has done an incredible job of building programs that allow Risers to be the best digital marketers we can be. I look forward to her continued impact in this leadership role and enabling Rise to deliver remarkable experiences and superior results for our clients," says Fisher.

"As we look to our next leg of growth, I'm confident that we are investing in the right foundational programs that will support Rise to grow faster. We will continue to expand our global footprint and find marketers with the highest level of talent across all of our locations," says Skaluba. "We operate in a highly competitive market and are constantly evolving how we develop and retain our employees."

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics and customer experience. Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Atkins, Harry's, Blue Diamond Growers and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

Contact:

Natalie Scherer

Rise Interactive

(312) 888-2816

[email protected]

SOURCE Rise Interactive

Related Links

http://www.riseinteractive.com

