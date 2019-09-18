Rise Interactive Selected Among Top Performance Marketing Agencies

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the world, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019.

The Forrester Wave report evaluates the 12 most significant performance marketing agencies across 28 criteria, including paid search, paid social, programmatic display, eCommerce advertising, and SEO. Recognizing Rise as a Strong Performer, Forrester wrote that Rise "blends strategic and tactical advice with sophisticated analytical capabilities." Rise also received the highest possible score in the Market Approach and Account Management criterion, with one reference citing how Rise "makes sure we have the right metrics to allow for cross-channel optimization."

As enterprise brands increasingly demand more of their agency partners, the agencies that can provide high-quality multichannel planning, support global campaigns, and be strategic partners will meet customer needs, the report notes. To remain on the innovation forefront of these demands, Rise has invested substantially in its proprietary media analytics and automation platform, Connex®, which integrates data from each of these performance marketing channels into one view.

"Rise's approach, technology, and innovation have always centered on helping brands invest their marketing dollars in whichever channels or tactics are driving the highest ROI," says Jon Morris, CEO and Founder of Rise Interactive. "We will continue to focus on delivering the most sophisticated cross-channel media management and strategy."

For a complimentary copy of the report, download here.

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics and customer experience. The agency uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Atkins, Harry's, Blue Diamond Growers and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

