Rise Interactive's Cross-Channel Media Optimization Technology Provides Unprecedented Transparency to Clients with New Update

"We've never believed in black box reporting," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise. "We were one of the first agencies with technology that gave clients on-demand access to their spend data separated between media cost and vendor fees. We've provided that level of transparency for years, and with the new Account Overview Dashboard, our teams will be the best-equipped in the industry to drive client strategy while giving our clients a level of access to the activity of both our team and our technology that we're not seeing anywhere else."

"We built our Connex platform to spend each marketing dollar where it drives the greatest performance for our clients, both within and across channels, using cross-platform insights, proactive intelligence, and automated optimization," says Brent Laufenberg, CTO of Rise. "To truly move the needle on performance, brands need a tool that does more than just integrate data from different advertising engines. We've built true cross-channel intelligence that is continually surfacing recommendations of how to shift dollars between platforms, and we've automated some of the most important aspects of campaign management such as search query analysis. When we look at other agencies in the industry today, we aren't finding this level of commitment and progress toward technology-enabled performance marketing. And now with the Account Overview Dashboard, we're providing complete transparency into the entire media management process."

"Rise exists to help clients solve their business problems," says Fisher, "and every piece of technology we build addresses real challenges that our clients are up against every day. We know the future of marketing is cross-channel, and by combining automation at scale with unprecedented levels of transparency, our team can focus their time on what they do best--crushing our clients' goals."

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics, and customer experience. Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Majority owned by Quad (NYSE:QUAD), Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

Contact:

Natalie Scherer

Rise Interactive

(312) 888-2816

[email protected]

SOURCE Rise Interactive

