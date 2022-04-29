RiseIT CEO Kishore Khandavalli Named as a EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Finalist for Central Plains Region

(RiseIT) CEO Kishore Khandavalli has been named as one of the finalists for the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Award Tweet this

RiseIT has seen exponential growth during the last few years. This growth occurred despite the pandemic, as the company implemented unique strategies and initiatives shortly after COVID-19 emerged. RiseIT currently has over 1,000 resources and serves several Fortune 500 companies.

"Entrepreneurs play a vital role in transforming our lives by disrupting entire industries and reinventing economies. We couldn't be happier for Kishore Khandavalli to be recognized as a finalist," explained an EY spokesperson.

For more than 35 years, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Award has been recognizing business leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit; individuals who are impacting the world in a positive way through innovation, inspiration and growth. To be nominated, an individual must hold the position of president or CEO of a business and they "must be primarily responsible for the company's recent performance," according to EY.

About Kishore Khandavalli

Kishore Khandavalli is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in starting, scaling and acquiring ventures. He currently owns and runs several companies, including RiseIT Solutions, SevenTablets and iTech Data Services. His ability to lead companies toward success is unmatched. An award-winning entrepreneur and experienced keynote speaker, Khandavalli has guided multiple startups into successful enterprises.

In his free time, Khandavalli flies as a licensed private pilot, gives back to the community, and devotes much of his time to his wife and two children. He holds a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Akron.

About RiseIT Solutions

RiseIT Solutions is a dedicated software and technology services company, specializing in software consulting and development. To learn more, visit RiseITS.com .

