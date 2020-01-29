Rishi Kumar Determined To Oppose Big Money In Politics

Former Saratoga mayor Stan Bogosian endorses Rishi Kumar. "Rishi gets things done. While serving on the Saratoga City Council, Rishi successfully led the effort to stop repeated attempts by the San Jose Water Company to impose predatory rate increases. He will apply the same tenacity to rein in the outrageous price increases of Big Pharma. Unlike his opponent Anna Eshoo, Rishi does NOT accept contributions from Big Pharma or any other Special Interest Groups."

Here's what people have said about Anna Eshoo :

"Rep. Anna Eshoo, House Health Subcommittee Chair, has taken more pharmaceutical money than any other representative. She has sponsored legislation backed by the pharmaceutical interests funding her campaigns...(Eshoo has given) pharmaceutical companies 12-year exclusivity periods for biologic drugs, beyond the length of their patents, to protect them from competition by the generic drug industry."-- Donald Shaw, Money-in-politics reporter, co-founder of Sludge Magazine

"Does it make sense (for Eshoo) to support a bill that sustains high drug prices, stifles innovation, and reduces our patients' access to life saving drugs?"-- The Mercury News (op-ed)

"A scathing report by the Federal Trade Commission warned that the Eshoo legislation would ensure sky-high drug prices and stifle innovation on the most promising frontier of medical research."-- The San Francisco Chronicle

"Anna Eshoo's record on drug prices is terrible, and the reason why is obvious. She's taken enormous sums of money from drug corporations, and she does their bidding in Washington. Eshoo's name has for years been conspicuously absent from important pieces of legislation that could lower drug prices." -- David Mitchell, founder of Patients For Affordable Drugs Action

Rishi Kumar will never accept PAC money or Special Interest Group money.

*Rishi Kumar, a progressive capitalist, is running for U.S Congress from Silicon Valley CA-18, challenging Rep. Anna Eshoo in the March 3rd, 2020 open top-2 primary election. Rishi is a hi-tech executive, councilmember of Saratoga, CA, and executive board member of the California Democratic Party (AD28).

SOURCE Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

