"When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law 55 years ago, America was in the midst of a healthcare crisis with 56% of seniors lacking healthcare. Today, we continue to have a crisis with 29 million uninsured Americans. Glucophage, a diabetes medication, costs $3 in Mumbai, $17 in Dubai, and $109 in San Jose! Over the past two decades, the opioid crisis killed thousands of people while pharmaceutical companies raked in the profits. Meanwhile, many American families are just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy.

"Our healthcare system is run by greed. Now is the time to fight for the healthcare rights of the American people. It's time to pass legislation that American families need and deserve. Medicare for All has tremendous support in Congress: Representative Jayapal's House bill H.R 1384 currently has 118 co-sponsors."

However, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo does not support Medicare for All. (H.R. 1384) The pharmaceutical industry has given over $43M to politicians to oppose Medicare for All. Congresswoman Eshoo is in fact the #1 recipient of Pharma money in United States Congress.

"Anna Eshoo's record on drug prices is terrible, and the reason why is obvious. She's taken enormous sums of money from drug corporations, and she does their bidding in Washington." -- David Mitchell, founder of Patients For Affordable Drugs Action

Rishi Kumar supports Medicare for All, and has pledged to NEVER accept PAC money or Special Interest Group money. "American families deserve quality, affordable health care. That's why I pledge as your congressman to fight for your needs above those of Big Pharma. I am the only candidate in the race who has taken the No Health Industry PAC Pledge. I will continue to prioritize the health of the American people over the profits of the pharmaceutical industry."

*Rishi Kumar, a progressive capitalist, is running for U.S Congress from Silicon Valley CA-18 challenging Rep. Anna Eshoo in the March 3rd, 2020 open top-2 primary election. Currently a hi-tech executive, councilmember of Saratoga, CA, and executive board member of the California Democratic Party (AD28), Rishi is the only Democrat in this race who has pledged to reject PAC money and Special Interest Group campaign money.

SOURCE Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Related Links

www.rishikumar.com

