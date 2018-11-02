HONOLULU, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pono Life Sciences released a white paper, "Rising Above the Opioid Crisis," that outlines how medical cannabis can help curb America's opioid crisis.

The white paper provides a closer look at the local and national cannabis landscape being shaped by regulatory decisions, policy trends, and public health opportunities. It also sheds light onto a possible role for medicinal cannabis in mitigating opiate dependence and addiction, such as emergency rulemaking by New York Department of Health, urging doctors to consider medical cannabis as an alternative to opioids for patients with severe pain.

In an effort to inform decision makers towards action, Pono Life Sciences makes it makes clear that collaboration amongst all key stakeholders, including legislators, regulators, insurers, providers, and patients is essential in order to make any meaningful impact on the opiate scourge. They highlight that ignoring the role cannabis has to stem the opioid tide is tantamount to doing nothing, and as we have learned from the opiate crisis, doing nothing can cause more harm.

Please download "Rising Above the Opioid Crisis – Medical Cannabis Insurance Reimbursement & A New Wave of Legal Cannabis in Hawaii" through the following URL:

https://ponolifesciences.com/medical-cannabis-insurance-reimbursement-and-a-new-wave-of-legal-c annabis-in-hawaii/

About Pono Life Sciences:

Pono Life Sciences, LLC ("PONO") is a Hawaii-owned and operated coalition of medical, legal, and business leaders deeply committed to responsibly establishing and advancing product and educational solutions in the realm of botanical therapies. Through our company's collaborative efforts with lawmakers and healthcare experts, we persist in responsibly striving to provide remedies specifically tailored to a patient's needs, improving quality of life, and promoting overall wellness.

