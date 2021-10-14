Rising Awareness about Health and Wellness to Boost Vegan Cheese Market at CAGR of 10% During Forecast Period, says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegan trend continues to flourish at a rapid rate, gathering momentum. Several food companies and brands are expanding their vegan portfolio of products such as bread, ice cream, cheese, etc. In addition, many fast food brands are collaborating with vegan cheese companies for adding the veganism label to their products. Hence, these factors are likely to invite considerable growth for the vegan cheese market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the vegan cheese market. The global market for vegan cheese is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The vegan cheese market is expected to cross US$ 6.6 Bn by 2030. The global vegan cheese market stood over US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020.

Hectic lifestyle and sedentary work patterns have led to high incidences of obesity, diabetes, and other disorders. In order to avoid such health conditions, many individuals are opting for vegan diets. The exponential demand for vegan diets has led to the consumption of vegan cheese to a considerable extent. In addition, lactose intolerance has become a massive issue. A large number of people are becoming lactose-intolerant, which is further leading to increase in demand for vegan cheese. Thus, all these factors are expected to prove to be growth generators for the vegan cheese market.

Key Findings of Report

B2C Segment to Dominate Vegan Cheese Market in Context of Sales Channel

The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is prognosticated to observe a dominating stance during the forecast period. It is leading with an 84% share of the vegan cheese market, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Animal welfare activism has accelerated exponentially over the years, eventually attracting many individuals toward the veganism trend. All these aspects will serve as growth magnets for the B2C segment.

North America and Europe to Emerge as Largest Revenue-generating Regions

The growing awareness about veganism across North America and Europe will assure considerable growth for the vegan cheese market. Evolving consumer trends in the region and emerging startups related to vegan cheese in the region are likely to drive the market in the region. The players in the vegan cheese market are also leveraging e-commerce platforms for increasing their sales in the region. Many social media influencers and celebrities across the region are also promoting vegan cheese products, which is further drivingthe market in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is extrapolated to observe moderate growth due to lack of awareness about veganism among people. However, the players are striving to expand their footprints in the region with significant marketing initiatives, thus boosting the growth of the vegan cheese market in the Asia Pacific. In addition, presence of key companies in both Asia Pacific and North America, increasing number of social media influencers promoting vegan cheese, and expansion of product portfolio by the players in the vegan cheese market are anticipated to serve as profitable growth generators.

Some well-entrenched players in the vegan cheese market are Daiya Foods, Vermont Farmstead Company, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Vtopian Artisan Cheese Company, Good Planet Foods, Miyoko's Kitchen Company, Follow Your Heart, Tyne Chease Limited, and Parmela Creamery.

Vegan Cheese Market Segmentation

Vegan Cheese Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Vegan Cheese Market by Product Type

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Parmesan

Gouda

Other Product Types

Vegan Cheese Market by Form

Block

Cube

Shreds

Slice

Spread

Powder

Sticks

Vegan Cheese Market by Protein Source

Almond

Coconut

Cashew

Legumes

Oats

Soybeans

Others

Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

Food Industry

Bakery & Confectionery



Snacks



Soups & Sauces



Ready Meals



Salads & Dressings



Other Food Products

Foodservice/HoReCa

Household/Retail

Vegan Cheese Market by Flavor

Regular

Flavored

Herbs



Spices



Blends

Vegan Cheese Market by Sales Channel

B2B/Direct Sales

B2C/Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Grocery Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retailing

Vegan Cheese Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

South Asia

India



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Turkey



South Africa



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

