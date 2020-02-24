Rising Demand for Glass Bottles in Food and Beverage Sector to Drive US$4.6 Bn Valuation for Recycled Glass Market - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for recycled glass for applications like filtration, fiberglass insulation, and abrasives will create new opportunities for growth in the recycled glass market. The increasing awareness about recycling programs, and increased emphasis by the industry to avail cost-effective raw materials will promise new avenues for growth.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts, "The growth is expected to drive lucrative new opportunities in Asia Pacific region, wherein manufacturing hubs are expected to make way for new applications. The rising consumer awareness, and favorable government policies will be a major boon for growth for the recycled glass market in near future".

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47178

Key Findings of the Recycled Glass Market Study

Lightweight glass containers are gaining increased appeal in transportation sector. The growth in e-commerce, and growing demand for cost-efficiency in relation to fuel will likely create more opportunities for growth in near future.

The legal barriers prohibiting the use of single-use plastics will likely remain major highlight for growth of recycled glass products in near future. The recycled glass presents a lucrative opportunity in food and beverage sector, and in cosmetics.

Furthermore, the value-addition of glass as a unique packaging, and marketing material will also lead to further adoption in these sectors. The eco-friendliness of glass materials, and their generally regarded as safe' status in the FDA guidelines also make it a promising opportunity for players in the recycled glass market.

Widespread adoption in North America will remain a major driver of growth in near future. North America region is home to 44 glass manufacturing plants, along with 63 glass processing facilities. The region is also home to increased demand for recycled glass, which is expected to increase in near future, thanks to reduced use of energy in recycling.

will remain a major driver of growth in near future. region is home to 44 glass manufacturing plants, along with 63 glass processing facilities. The region is also home to increased demand for recycled glass, which is expected to increase in near future, thanks to reduced use of energy in recycling. The growing demand for hygienic, single-use, and sterilized packaging solutions are expected to drive growth of recycled glass in the pharmaceutical sectors in the US. The rising demand for bans on single-use plastics, and increased need in healthcare for hygienic solutions to treat chronic illnesses will drive more demand for recycled glass products in near future.

Explore the actionable insights from the report on global Recycled Glass Market available under the title: Recycled Glass Market (Product: Glass Cullet and Glass Fines; and Application: Bottles & Containers, Fiberglass Insulation, Abrasives, Filtration, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/recycled-glass-market.html

Key Impediments for Recycled Glass Market Players

Adoption of advanced manufacturing, and recycling technique are making way for cost-effective, and more productive glass manufacturing techniques. In recent times, glass tracking technology has also helped manufacturers keep tabs on their recycling rates, and expand procurement. However, cost-effectiveness of such techniques remain a challenging barrier to adoption in the recycled glass market.

The new software in the market continue to make life easier for glass manufacturers, and waste disposal organizations. However, its limited adoption in new region of Asia Pacific will prohibit its growth in near future.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/47178

Recycled Glass Market: Region-wise Analysis

The recycled glass market will likely exhibit strong growth in North America region. The region is witnessing growing demand for recycled glass products in the pharmaceutical sector, and food and beverage sector. The growing demand for recycled products in the region is also expected to rise further, thanks to positive adoption of recycling measures in the region. The demand for recycled glass is also expected to rise in Europe, as many countries in the region have banned the use of single-use plastics. The European region is expected to witness tightening of regulations surrounding single-use plastics in near future, which will drive further growth for players in the recycled glass market. The Asia Pacific region will likely register highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2029, thanks to growing demand for recycled glass products in construction and manufacturing in the region. Countries like India have announced major investments in construction sector, wherein the country will witness capital infusion of over US$1.4 trillion over the next five years. The rising utilization of recycled glass in constructions sector, and its application in window frames, doors, and pipes will be key factor for growth in near future.

Analyze recycled glass market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

According to TMR study, the recycled glass market exhibits a competitive and fragmented landscape. The market is home to several large, and small players. Moreover, the expansion of the market in new regions will likely create new opportunities for growth for new players. This will likely drive further fragmentation, and more innovation in the market. Some global key players in the recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Inc.ACE, Glass Recycling, Balcones Resources, Gallo Glass Company, Ripple Glass, Pace Glass Inc.

Recycled Glass Market: Taxonomy

Product

Glass Cullet

Glass Fines

Application

Bottles & Containers

Fiberglass Insulation

Abrasives

Filtration

Others (including Concrete, Asphalt, and Filler Applications)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Injection Molded Plastics Market - Global injection molded plastics market estimated to surpass us$ 410 billion by 2027. Injection is the leading manufacturing process used for molded plastics accounting for close to 50% of all the molded plastics in 2018.

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market - Global automotive lightweight materials market to reach valuation of us$ 270 bn by 2027; rise in demand for printed and flexible electronics to drive market

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances - Global production of plastic stood at 322 million tons in 2015 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6% to 7% by 2020. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing regional and was 2/3rd of the total revenue in 2017. The revenue share of the region was more than 50%.

UV Absorbers Market - The UV absorbers market is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the soaring demand for UV absorbers used in the production of paints and coatings that are employed in the automobile sector.

Wire & Cable Plastics Market - Wire & cable plastics market to reach a valuation of ~us$ 15 bn by 2027 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada

Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research