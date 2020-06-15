Rising Demand for Techniques in Hospitals Forms Key Revenue Generator for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady advances have been made in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty products and technologies, improving the treatment outcomes for various types of vertebral compression fractures. Medical manufacturers' relentless efforts to develop innovative products will also expand the expertise of spine specialists for managing this medical conditions in developing and developed nations.

In 2018, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market stood at US$ 1.0 bn and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 bn by 2027. Extensive research and development activities will help the market to garner CAGR of CAGR of ~4.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Analysts at TMR concede that high cost of treatment is a major hindrance to the uptake of procedures, even in developed countries. However, the governments' focus on affordable care will help the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market gain momentum in near future.

Key Findings of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Report

Of all end users of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty product, hospitals lead the market

Demand from hospitals key to vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market's growth in the U.S. and European countries

Of all regions, North America accounted for the major share in 2018, growth fueled by high incidence of vertebral compression fractures

accounted for the major share in 2018, growth fueled by high incidence of vertebral compression fractures Presence of well-structured healthcare services especially in hospital settings bolstering growth of the aforementioned regional market

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Per a recent report in NCBI, vertebral compression fractures are the most common osteoporotic fractures, especially in osteoporotic individuals. Interventional radiologists, pain management physicians, and spine specialists have benefitted from the advent of new products by medical device manufacturers in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

In recent years, medical technologies firms have secured approval of numerous products by the FDA, expanding the avenue in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. Focus of the healthcare industry in reducing the post-operative complications and improve outcomes of the associated procedures boost the market's growth.

General strides being made in surgery in developing economies have complemented the clinical outcomes of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.

Novel devices for spine surgeries have been introduced in the healthcare industry, making vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty helpful for new indications, thereby boosting the market.

Key Impediments for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Players

The overall cost of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures is high, making them affordable for patient populations especially in cost-sensitive markets. A key reason is the entire cost is spread over various stages starting from imaging, diagnostics, and medications to hospital care, and post-surgery services. Also, the rising cost of spinal fusion surgeries is a key constraining factor in the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

On the other hand, public health systems in developing economies are leaning on reducing the morbidity of acute osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures. This will inevitably bring vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures under the ambit of patients in coming years. Further, emphasis of international medical technology companies to improve post-operative care will pave way for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Regional Landscape

Of the various key regions contributing revenues in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market, North America is expected to expand at remarkable growth rate through 2027. The extensive uptake of the procedure in the U.S. has helped cement the potential of the regional market. In recent years, numerous federal programs in the country has helped increase the penetration of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty products among the patient population.

SOURCE Transparency Market Research