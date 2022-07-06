Rising Demand in Global Small Electric Vehicle Market Size & Share to Hit US$ 750 Bn Growth by 2028, At a CAGR of 12% | Trends, Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global small electric vehicle market was worth around $164 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $750 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 12% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Small Electric Vehicle Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Small Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Small Electric Vehicle Market was valued approximately USD 164 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 750 Billion by 2028.

Growing demand for affordable EVs, Government endorsing fuel-efficient vehicles, and improving infrastructures for the leverage of EVs have contributed to the excessive demand for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific region.

region. The fast-rising economy in this region also instigates expansion of advanced technology and large-scale electrification thereby triggering market growth here.

North America is expected to contribute as a revenue factor to the EV market in the future owing to the recent Government regulations on emissions, acceptance of EVs, and rising product innovations here.

The emanating pollution and emissions from conventional vehicles have resulted in global warming and environmental hazards.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Small Electric Vehicle Market By Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive), By Technology (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), By Vehicle Type (2 or 3-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Light Commercial Vehicle), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.

Small Electric Vehicle Market : Overview

Small electric vehicles are a fitting solution to future urban traffic problems. They run on electric motors that require battery power to operate. The batteries range from lithium-ion, molten salt to zinc-air and nickel-based designs. They also evade and reduce environmental pollution by replacing conventional vehicles.

There have been multiple innovations in this arena which has catapulted it to fame all over the world. It gives higher mileage, provides fuel economy, and radiates lesser carbon emissions. Home-charging facility and smoother driving instances are additional advantages of the same.

The benefits of small electric vehicles over conventional vehicles lie in their operational cost and fuel power. The cost associated with its routine maintenance is much cheaper and it relies on electric power rather than fuel power which is economical relatively. These vehicles are also small in structure and petite for easy leverage. Small electric vehicles are smaller and lighter than normal conventional vehicles and are suited for city driving amidst heavy traffic. These vehicles don't run the risk of sudden oil depletion as they are charged prior to use and can go on for miles depending on the battery power.

Industry Dynamics:

Small Electric Vehicle Market : Growth Drivers

Factors like fuel efficiency, high performance, low emissions combined with Government's support for EVs induce market growth

Advantages of electric vehicles like fuel efficiency, high performance, and low emission drive market growth exclusively. People's higher accommodation towards electric vehicle models aids the global small electric vehicle market promptly. Apart from this, Government's regulation and zero tolerance on emission vehicles trigger higher demand for electric vehicles to a larger extent. The government is also keen on launching charging stations and developing infrastructures conducive to the usage of electric vehicles in the near future. This has instigated a global demand along with catapulting the values of the market.

The emanating pollution and emissions from conventional vehicles have resulted in global warming and environmental hazards. The automotive industry has come up with an effective solution by bringing forth battery-dependent vehicles as an alternative to fuel vehicles. This factor has improved the supply rate of electric vehicles by augmenting growth in the global market.

Apart from all this, government subsidies for purchasing electric cars have influenced people to a large extent to leverage EV cars more than conventional vehicles. Hence there is a growing trend of electric cars across the world which aids market growth during the forecast period.

Small Electric Vehicle Market : Restraints

High manufacturing costs, lack of charging infrastructure, and range anxiety hinder the market growth.

The expense that will be associated with the implementation of infrastructures to aid the leverage of electric vehicles along with its maintenance cost hamper market growth. The poor durability of charge in batteries causes frequent charging of the vehicles which require amenities and equipment needed for it. The cost of batteries, equipment, and installation of infrastructure needed for EV vehicles impacts the growth of the market negatively.

Small Electric Vehicle Market: Opportunities

Technological advancement, government support, and rising innovations in EV industries provide opportunities for the market growth.

The technological advancement and the implementation of communication technologies in charging stations would provide excellent opportunities for market growth. Apart from this, Government initiatives to curtail the CO2 emission from conventional vehicles will turn the focus of the people towards electric vehicles which will trigger opportunities for the market. A potential innovation of self-driving electric vehicle technology will provide a lucrative opportunity for the global electric vehicle market expansion.

Small Electric Vehicle Market: Challenges

Building the infrastructure needed to satisfy the growing demand for electric vehicles poses a challenge to the global market

Government policies to launch charging stations and build infrastructure conducive to the leverage of EVs leads to a massive demand for these vehicles. The charging wires and equipment would be needed in abundance to provide for all the EV consumers. The depletion of conventional fuels has led to a drift toward fuel-efficient vehicles surging the demand for electric vehicles. Installation of infrastructures and providing sufficient equipment to satisfy these excessive demands would be a challenge.

Cost of infrastructures batteries and charging equipment poses a challenge for market growth

The logistic expense associated with building infrastructures and providing equipment for charging is on the higher side. This factor affects affordability while also bringing down the supply rate to some extent. This poses a challenge for the market as its effective leverage would also be affected because of this.

Global Small Electric Vehicle Market : Segmentation

The global small electric vehicle market in this research analysis is divided into vehicle type, technology, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, and region.

The vehicle type is classified as 2 or 3-wheeler, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. The technology includes hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The vehicle class comprises luxury and mid-priced. The vehicle drive type is divided into front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive.

List of Key Players of Small Electric Vehicle Market :

ChargePoint Inc.

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

BP Chargemaster

Shell International BV

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

EVBox

Eaton

Ingersoll Rand

Textron

Polaris

Baoya

Yogomo

Renault

Nissan Motor

Volkswagen AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Small Electric Vehicle Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Small Electric Vehicle Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Small Electric Vehicle Market Industry?

What segments does the Small Electric Vehicle Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Small Electric Vehicle Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 164 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 750 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ChargePoint Inc., Schneider Electric, Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, Shell International BV, Webasto Group, Siemens AG, EVBox, Eaton, Ingersoll Rand, Textron, Polaris, Baoya, Yogomo, Renault, Nissan Motor, and Volkswagen AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3293

Recent Developments

In July 2020 , BSES Yamuna Power Limited and EV motors built electric vehicle charging stations in multitudes.

, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and EV motors built electric vehicle charging stations in multitudes. In July 2021 , ChargePoint Holdings, INC., acquired an E-mobility provider with a European Software Platform.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global small electric vehicles market.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global electric vehicle market driven by the largest growth of EV charging vehicles. Growing demand for affordable EVs, Government endorsing fuel-efficient vehicles, and improving infrastructures for the leverage of EVs have contributed to the excessive demand for electric vehicles in this region. The fast-rising economy in this region also instigates expansion of advanced technology and large-scale electrification thereby triggering market growth here. Europe trails as the second-largest producer of EVs because of the extensive existence and emergence of key players in this region. The adoption rate of EVs and fuel-efficient vehicles here is high which fuels market expansion excessively. North America is expected to contribute as a revenue factor to the EV market in the future owing to the recent Government regulations on emissions, acceptance of EVs, and rising product innovations here.

Global Small Electric Vehicle Market is segmented as follows:

Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Drive Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Type Outlook (2022-2028)

2 or 3-wheeler

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Class Outlook (2022-2028)

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

