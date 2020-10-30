Rising EMR Adoption and ICD-10 Implementation Transforming the Computer Assisted Coding Market in Europe: Focus on Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Turkey, France, Germany, and Belgium
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rising EMR Adoption and ICD-10 Implementation Transforming the Computer Assisted Coding Market in Select European Countries, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study evaluates the current coding practices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Turkey, France, Germany, and Belgium, and identifies the role of CAC software. The study also discusses the growth opportunities for CAC in these selected countries and covers the competitive landscape in detail.
Clinical documentation using the electronic medical record (EMR) is the base for performing coding. Coding is predominantly done through manual work performed by a combination of coding/data management teams enabled by EMR, with few hospitals investing in specialized computer-assisted coding (CAC) solutions. The majority of the hospitals are aware of the advantages of CAC solutions and are planning to migrate to a system that improves the accuracy of coding.
Most hospitals are keen to have CAC solutions that can be integrated with EMR. Documentation guidance at the point of care will reduce the burden on collaborating with physicians for clarifications. The post-COVID era is expected to usher in changes in how clinicians document and how hospitals code data for improving clinical and financial outcomes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- Strategic Imperatives
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- The landscape of Key EMR and CAC Vendors
- Market Definitions
3. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Current Business Models and Trends/Factors Impacting the CAC Market
- Evolving Opportunities and Trends/Factors - Impact of COVID-19
- Top Predictions for the CAC Market
4. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
5. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Reduce Manual Coding
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Value-based Care Models in Reimbursement
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased MHDS Focus of Health Systems
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Clinical Decision Support
6. Country Analysis - Sweden
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
7. Country Analysis - Norway
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
8. Country Analysis - Denmark
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
9. Country Analysis - Netherlands
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
10. Country Analysis - France
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
11. Country Analysis - Germany
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
12. Country Analysis - Turkey
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
13. Country Analysis - Belgium
- Healthcare Ecosystem
- Healthcare IT Ecosystem
- Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers
- Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement
- Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding
- Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors
- Adoption of CAC - Future Potential
14. Competitive Landscape
- Key Competitors
15. Appendix
- A representative of Number of Respondents Interviewed per Country
- Respondents Profile
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spgmo7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
