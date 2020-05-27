Rising Incidence of Chronic Disorders in Elderly to Drive Demand Within the Global Geriatric Medicines Market, TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geriatric medicines market is expanding at a noticeable pace in recent times. There has been an uptick in the use of geriatric medications, mainly due to the increasing population of the elderly. The healthcare industry has set on a spree to cause positive disruptions in the domain of geriatric care by investing new technologies and medications.

The presence of a responsive healthcare sector that addresses the needs of the entire population has played a part in industrial growth. State authorities constantly monitor the performance of healthcare centers in dealing with vulnerable population groups such as ailing children and the elderly. In light of these factors, the global geriatric medicines market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds. There is a need to invest in development of geriatric drugs can help in resolving age-related disorders and diseases.

Read Detailed TOC of the Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2445

It is estimated that the global geriatric medicines market would expand at a respectable CAGR of 6.90% over the period between 2019 and 2027. The total value of the global geriatric medicines market is slated to touch 1142.8 Bn in 2027, rising up from a value of US$ 672.0 Bn in 2018. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to advancements in geriatric care in multiple regions.

Improving the Quotient of Care within Healthcare

The performance of a region's healthcare industry is defined by the level of care delivered to various population groups. The geriatric population is the most vulnerable groups in terms of disease contraction. Therefore, several experts point to the need for developing new medications and technologies that can offer improved geriatric care and treatment. The immunity of the human body decreases with age, making it necessary to develop medications that can facilitate recovery in elderly patients.

Download a PDF Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2445

Over the course of the past decade, the geriatric population has reportedly increased across most of the regional pockets. Countries in Europe have a large geriatric population, and these countries have deployed subsidiary healthcare units that specialise in geriatric care. To exemplify, Italy hosts a large geriatric population, and the country boasts of a care-oriented healthcare sector for this population demographic. It is legit to expect that the global geriatric medicines market would tread along a lucrative and revenue-oriented pathway. Several experts have pointed to the contribution of geriatric care in defining the overall growth and development of the healthcare sector. Regional disparities in the healthcare industry have led to the presence of more robust geriatric care systems in certain regions as against others.

Gather core insights about the growth of the Geriatric Medicines Market (Therapeutic Category - Analgesic, Antihypertensive, Statins, Antidiabetic, Proton Pump Inhibitor, Anticoagulant, Antipsychotic and Antidepressant; Condition - Cardiovascular, Arthritis, Diabetes, Neurological, Cancer, Osteoporosis, Respiratory; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027 at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2445

Global Geriatric Medicines Market: Growth Drivers

Rising incidence of cardiac disorders in the elderly has compelled drug development units to focus on developing novel and mild drugs.

Treatment of cancer in people aged above sixty years necessitates the use of precise medications and drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies have reciprocated to the need for customized medications for the geriatric population across the healthcare industry.

Rising incidence of neurological disorders, osteoporosis, and arthritis in people in the later stages of their life.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market: Key Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc Eli Lilly and Company

Purchase the Geriatric Medicines Market report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2445<ype=S

The global geriatric medicine market has been segmented as follows:

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Therapeutic Category

Analgesic



Antihypertensive



Statins



Antidiabetic



Proton Pump Inhibitor



Anticoagulant



Antipsychotic and Antidepressant



Others

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Condition

Cardiovascular



Arthritis



Diabetes



Neurological



Cancer



Osteoporosis



Respiratory



Others

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Condition

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Long Term Care Market - A large proportion of people entering the target population for long-term care services world over are either ill, disabled, or elderly. Thus, rapidly aging population is a prominent factor driving demands in the long-term care market. Growing population with chronic conditions or illnesses is boosting the demands for long-term care. Growing individuals with hypertension, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and type 2 diabetes in developed nations have spurred demand for adult day care.

Platelet-rich Plasma Market - According to the report, the global platelet-rich plasma market was valued at US$ 219.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4 % from 2019 to 2027. Increase in the number of orthopedic patients globally is considered a major factor fueling the growth of the global platelet-rich plasma market.

Drug Delivery Systems Market - Drug delivery includes formulations, technologies, methods, and systems for transferring an active pharmaceutical ingredients into the body to safely provide therapeutic effect. The global drug delivery systems market was valued approximately US$ 510 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 to reach approximately US$ 900 Bn by 2025. Increase in demand for self-administration and home health care devices are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug delivery systems market from 2017 to 2025.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research