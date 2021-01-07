Rising Los Angeles Real Estate Star Neyshia Go Joins Sotheby's International Realty

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that Neyshia Go, one of Los Angeles' rising real estate stars, has joined the company. In 2020, Go participated in the successful representation of buyers or sellers in transactions totaling over $73 million in closed sales.

At just 30 years old, and with a decade of experience in real estate, Go has sold over $200 million of Greater Los Angeles and Santa Barbara-area real estate in the last three years alone. Among her many accolades, in 2019, Go was named an emerging talent as one of three "Up-and-Comers Making Their Mark" by The Hollywood Reporter. In 2020, she premiered as one of the stars of CNBC's hit real estate show, "Listing Impossible" and was featured in Variety Magazine in their yearly roundup of "Showbiz Real Estate Elite." She has consistently ranked among the top producing agents at her previous brokerages and garnered a wealth of experience and knowledge under one of the top producing agents in the country. Go also earned the designation of Vice President for a team ranked as the fifth elite real estate teams in the nation by Real Trends, and herself been ranked by Real Trends as one of the top 200 agents in California year after year.

"I am proud to be associated with a luxury real estate company that offers the same boutique approach I take with my clients," notes Neyshia Go when elaborating on her move. "I am excited to tap into the power of the global Sotheby's International Realty Network to offer unparalleled marketing and international exposure for my listings and bring my business to the next level. I look forward to my partnership with Sotheby's International Realty and view this as an incredible opportunity to usher in a new generation of leadership that will continue to meet clients' needs in an ever-evolving marketplace."

"We are delighted to welcome Neyshia Go to Sotheby's International Realty and I am looking forward to working with her again," says Michael Williamson, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager of Sotheby's International Realty – Southern California. "Already an expert in the Los Angeles market, Neyshia has a proven track record and a youthful energy. This move will provide her clients with an elevated platform and resources to market their properties that will only accelerate her continued success."

Go is a UCLA graduate and Los Angeles transplant whose passion for real estate emerged at the early age of ten.

As a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network, Go will enjoy enhanced referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from the firm's global footprint of approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries. Go's listings will be marketed directly to the affluent clients of Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744, and worldwide via the Sotheby's International Realty marketing program and its exclusive partnerships with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times, as well as on sothebysrealty.com, the world's most visited luxury real estate website.

