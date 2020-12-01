Rising Number of Do-It-Yourself Customers Fuels Expansion of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce automotive aftermarket is an e-tailing platform that offers various auto parts to service professionals as well as do-it-yourself customers. This platform uses Internet to carry out sales activities. Using aftermarket, an individual can purchase a wide range of automotive spare parts, accessories, equipment, and services associated with automobiles.

The E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is foreseen to gain noteworthy expansion opportunities during the assessment period of 2018 to 2027. This expansion is attributed to many factors including outstanding growth in ecommerce platforms and partnership among brick & mortar stores and E-commerce platform providers.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market will grow at a CAGR of over 15% and account for more than US$ 144 Mn by the end of forecast period of 2018–2027.

Key Findings of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Report

The global E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is projected to gain the valuation of over US$ 144 Mn by the end of 2027.

by the end of 2027. This denotes that the market is likely to expand at a CAGR of over 15% during 2018–2027.

In terms of channel, the third party standalone e-tailer segment held approximately 50% of overall E-commerce automotive aftermarket market share during 2018.

The above-mentioned segment is likely to continue its dominance in the assessment period of 2018 to 2027.

On regional front, Asia Pacific E-commerce automotive aftermarket market is foreseen to become dominant region by the end of 2027.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Extensive growth in number of "Do It Yourself" DIY customers is estimated to promote the online purchase of auto parts in the forthcoming years. This scenario is expected to result in upward graph of sales in the E-commerce automotive aftermarket market.

In recent period, major customer base across the world is inclined toward purchasing auto parts though E-commerce platforms. Key factors behind this shift in consumer behavior the ability of these platforms to offer convenience and flexibility while buying products online.

Online platforms offer deep research as well as comparisons on various important aspects of products including features, prices, special offers, and delivery speed. Owing to all these important elements or differentiators, DIFM and DIY customers across the world are able to compare products from numerous online sources as opposed to brick & mortar stores. Thus, due to all these features of online shopping, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is likely to show promising expansion rate in the forthcoming period.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Competitive Assessment

Major players working in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market are utilizing various strategic moves including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These moves are helping them to expand their services to major customer base in all worldwide locations.

Several players in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market are growing focus on online research. This tactic is helping enterprises to gain knowledge on present customer needs and customize their services according to them. Owing to all these factors, the global market for E-commerce automotive aftermarket is estimated to expand at decent pace in the assessment period of 2018 to 2027.

The list of important companies working in the E-commerce automotive aftermarket market includes Alibaba Group, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone Inc., Amazon Inc., DENSO Corporation, EBay Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, and Pep Boys.

The E-commerce automotive aftermarket market can be segmented as follows:

Product Type

Braking

Brake pads



Hydraulics & Hardware



Rotor & Drum

Steering and Suspension

Control Arms



Ball Joints



Tie rods



Sway Bar Links



Bushings



Bearings/Seals



Coil springs

Hub Assemblies (wheel end)

Universal Joints (drive line)

Gaskets

Wipers

Filters (air, oil and cabin air)

Lighting

Spark Plugs

By Channel

Marketplace

3rd Party Stand Alone e-tailer

Direct to Customer

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

EMEA

The U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia



Poland



Nordic



Benelux.



Rest of Europe and Middle East and Africa

and and Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

