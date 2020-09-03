Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Another Marcellus Shale Natural Gas Mineral Acquisition

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces a 100% natural gas mineral acquisition in the Marcellus Shale, Washington County, PA from a private seller. This acquisition is RPR's second Appalachian Basin transaction in 2020.

CNX Resources Corporation is the well site operator of the producing royalty interest RPR has acquired with its operations based in Appalachian Basin major shale formations. The corporation is one of the United States' most expansive natural gas exploration, production, and development companies with access to 8.43 trillion cubic feet equivalents of natural gas reserves.

"At Rising Phoenix Royalties, we strive to provide the highest possible value to our clients. We recognize the uniqueness of each acquisition and work with landowners, as well as industry professionals to understand their specific targets," says Janie Widman, Vice President of Rising Phoenix Royalties. "With all the changes we have endured this year, RPR has remained committed to providing valuable insight and opportunities to mineral owners."

In May 2020, RPR established Rising Fund IV, the company's fourth royalty fund. The offering was created for investors seeking alternative asset portfolio diversification. It follows a series of three other successful placements from RPR.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com .

