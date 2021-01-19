Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Third DJ Basin Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces its third DJ Basin oil and natural gas royalty acquisition within current mineral fund. The purchase, from an undisclosed seller, encompasses 15 PDP wells with upside potential, located in the Niobrara Shale, Weld County, Colorado.

"This direct from seller acquisition was a transaction where a son, via power of attorney, coordinated the sale of his mother's mineral rights," shares Janie Widman, Vice President, Rising Phoenix Royalties. "Depending on an individual's or family's life situation, selling mineral rights can be a financially wise option to settle estates, immediately pay off debt, or fund retirement."

"In many cases the mineral sale lump sum payment translates to 'instant financial freedom' that is truly life changing for the seller," observes Widman.

Kerr-McGee Oil and Gas Onshore LP is the well-site operator and manages 2.3 K producing wells in 5 Colorado counties, including Weld County. Data on file shows 2.2 M barrels of oil and 24.7 MCF of gas produced in September 2020.

Backed by 4 generations of oil and gas industry expertise, RPR assists mineral owners nationwide with solutions in selling their mineral assets. Common reasons why RPR clients choose to sell their royalties include immediate financial need, maximizing tax benefits, funding retirement, diversifying investment portfolios, and liquidating estates. RPR provides an in-depth analysis of each divestiture to help owners in achieving their life and financial goals.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide.

