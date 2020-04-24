Rising Pop Superstar Montana Tucker Serves Up Spicy New Single "Hola"

Signed to Mr. 305 Records earlier this year, she's hard at work on her debut EP—out soon.

Of the signing, Montana comments, "I'm truly so honored to be apart of the Mr. 305 family! Miami and South Florida have such a special place in my heart as my mom was born in Miami, and I grew up in South Florida. I've always been a huge fan of Pitbull and think that myself and Mr. 305 make a great team! I feel we all have the same vision on the music I should be making, and I can't wait for the world to hear it all!"

Pitbull adds, "It is very exciting to have Montana a part of the Mr. 305 family. Her talent and work ethic speaks for itself. Looking forward to making history together. Daleeeeee!"

Mr. 305 CEO, Robert Fernandez comments, "I am excited to be teaming up with the multi-talented Montana Tucker and her team. Her commitment to working hard has earned her the respect of her peers and millions of adoring fans around the world. I can only imagine what Montana is capable of achieving in the years."

With a show-stopping vocal performance and sexy charm, you'll definitely be saying "Hola" to Montana Tucker this year.

In other big news, Montana recently received a nomination in the category of "Social Star" at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Keep Up With Montana:

About Mr. 305 Records

Mr. 305 Records (Mr. 305) is an artist-first Independent music entertainment company based in Miami, Florida. Mr. 305 was co-founded by Armando Christian Perez, aka International recording star Pitbull. Mr. 305's focus is to identify, sign, and develop artist with international appeal in both English and Spanish languages. Mr. 305 has a global distribution agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) owned Ingrooves an industry-leading distribution, technology and operations company.

Mr. 305 is headed by industry veteran Robert Fernandez. The company has been signing artists and developing content for the music audiences since 2010. The artist-first music entertainment firm is committed to providing resources for both local as well as international artists. The company provides services and support to its artists in the area of recorded music, publishing, touring, management.

SOURCE Mr. 305 Records