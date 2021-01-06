Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Prove as Vital Growth Multiplier for Plasma Feed Market Between 2020 and 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The escalating concerns regarding the spread of zoonotic diseases and heightening meat consumption around the world have made animal health a crucial factor. Plasma feed is high in nutrients and minerals, thus providing great health prospects. This aspect may bring extensive growth opportunities for the plasma feed market.

Plasma feed comprises plasma proteins derived from animals and also consists of plasma as feed ingredients. It is easily digestible and provides good protein content. Therefore, all these factors contribute extensively to the growth of the plasma feed market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough and scrutinized analysis on all the factors estimate the global plasma feed market to expand at a high CAGR of ~5 percent across the tenure of 2020-2030. The global plasma feed market was valued at US$ 2.4 bn in 2019.

Plasma feed is immunoglobin-rich. Immunoglobin is a vital component for guarding animals against bacteria and viruses. Thus, this factor augurs well for the growth of the plasma feed market. Feeds are added with antibiotics. But antibiotics have some side effects on animals and are banned in most parts of the globe. Plasma is an ideal substitute for antibiotics. The utilization of plasma as a substitute for antibiotics in animal feed may increase the growth rate of the plasma feed market substantially.

Plasma Feed Market: Analysts Perspective

The analysts primarily attribute the growth of the plasma feed market to factors like escalating meat consumption and the heightening popularity of animal proteins may bring expansive growth prospects for the plasma feed market.

The analysts further advise the players in the plasma feed market to focus on research and development activities to strengthen their position.

Plasma Feed Market: Swine Segment to Account for Larger Market Share

On the basis of source, the swine segment is expected to reign supreme. Swine plasma is an effective protein source and improves the growth rate and feed intake of the animals, prominently during the post-weaning phase. The use of natural IgG from swine plasma may also prove to be a vital growth generator for the plasma feed market.

Plasma Feed Market: Key Findings

Based on application, the commercial segment held a dominant share in 2019 and may continue the same during the assessment period of 2020-2030

Asia Pacific dominated the plasma feed market in 2019 in terms of regional distribution

dominated the plasma feed market in 2019 in terms of regional distribution Asia Pacific is also prognosticated to expand at a high CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Plasma Feed Market: Growth Boosters

As compared to traditional feed ingredients, plasma is affordable. Hence, this factor opens a pathway of opportunities for the plasma feed market.

Plasma feed is high in nutrient and protein quotient as compared to vegetable proteins, thus escalating the growth rate

Large investments in research and development activities may further prove to be growth accelerators for the plasma feed market

Plasma Feed Market: Competitive Analysis

The plasma feed market is highly fragmented. It comprises many players vying for a vital position among others. The players in the plasma feed market are involved in intense research and development activities. These activities help the players to discover novel insights. The players also indulge in expansion activities for increasing the volume of production.

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

