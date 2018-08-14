Rising Sun Ventures Acquires Majority Stake in Restaurant Services Industry Innovator Eyenalyze, Inc.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Sun Ventures announces its purchase of a majority stake in Eyenalyze, an Arkansas-based software firm specialized in data analytics for restaurant owners and franchises. Its subscription-based service empowers restaurant managers, executives and business owners with customized, data-driven insights to maximize profitability. Eyenalyze is a private company founded in 2013.

"We were fortunate to find the ideal partner in Rising Sun to help accelerate our growth, increase our market share and expand our suite of products and services for restaurant back-office solutions. They bring an unparalleled innovation and expertise in integrated software solutions, payment technologies and mobile payment infrastructure that has proven to be the perfect complement to our API which is rooted in accounting best practice and standards so that we are well-positioned for a robust future together," stated Michael Rasmussen, Founder of Eyenalyze, Inc.

Doug Merryman, Vice-Chairman of Rising Sun Ventures will serve as Interim CEO of the newly formed Eyenalyze Group. "This capital investment will sufficiently fund product development and optimize service delivery as we leverage the depth and breadth of talent among our portfolio of companies to satisfy continuing market demands and exceed customer expectations," said Merryman. Rasmussen will continue to work with Eyenalyze Group as Founder, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer.

Eyenalyze offers a near real-time comprehensive suite of back-office restaurant solutions for both individual restaurants and large-scale chains. The product integrates with existing restaurant systems to help restaurant owners to improve profitability analysis, lower operating costs, and save management time. Eyenalyze solutions promise to put "your back office in your back pocket," and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or smartphone.

"With Doug's leadership and Mike's expertise I am confident of our continued growth trajectory. This acquisition is equal parts smart investment and strategic partnership as Eyenalyze Group brings a beautiful synergy to our firm's focus area of big data, from aggregation to analytics," added Jerome Cle, Founder & Executive Chairman of Rising Sun Ventures. The strategic plan includes $10MM in funding dedicated to support existing commercial agreements.

About Eyenalyze Group Inc.:

Eyenalyze Group Inc. is world class analytics tool for restaurant owners that helps manage profitability by delivering near real-time financial reporting data on sales, invoices and labor on any device. With its integrated invoicing capabilities, one can monitor deliveries, invoices and food costs in real time. The real time inventory utilities enable the restaurateur to organize the menu, plate cost the menu, count supplies and predict future orders.

Founded in 2013, Eyenalyze is the first company to provide complete near real-time analytics developed by restaurant operators, for operators and advisors. Eyenalyze's patented API retrieves daily updates from POS, Vendor/Supplier, Ingredient/Menu, Payroll, Credit Card, and Banking systems. Eyenalyze tools, accessible via web or mobile device, enable restaurants to optimize nearly all back-office operations, increasing gross and profit margins and creating a platform for success that is not often available to the small independent operator.

See eyenalyze.com for more product specific info.

About Rising Sun Ventures:

RSV is a private investment firm. RSV has a portfolio of companies with a focus on algorithmic data aggregation and analysis. It operates globally and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. This acquisition is the third in a series of transactions for Rising Sun Ventures.

For additional information: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: Kiara Ellozy Renee Harper +1 866 299 9506 +1 866 299 9506 kellozy@risingsunrs.com Rharper@thekaikaigroup.com

SOURCE Rising Sun Ventures