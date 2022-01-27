Rising Trend of Nanostructured Ingredients for Food & Beverages Fueling Growth for Nanoemulsion Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Nanoemulsion companies are adopting innovative techniques, which enhance the taste of food. Growing use of nanoemulsion in the food & beverages industry, and rising trend of nanostructured food ingredients and additive in food & beverages fuel the growth of the global nanoemulsion market… with nano technology expanding its trend in various industries, a number of opportunities have been formed for the key players in the industry. A report from Allied Market Research projected that the global nanoemulsion industry was estimated at $2.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026… and will generate $12.4 Billion by 2027. The report said: "In the recent years, an exponential increase has been witnessed in the global population, which has propelled the food requirement. This in turn is expected to boost the need for new types of emulsifiers in the food industry. In addition, rise in demand for various types of technologies in production of nanoemulsion is driving the growth of the nanoemulsion market. Moreover, improvement in manufacturing process of nanoemulsions to reduce errors in taste or in the specification of ingredients that are to be added is anticipated to augment the nanoemulsion market growth. In addition, their ability of encapsulation of lipophilic components such as vitamins, flavors, and nutraceuticals in foods is proving to be a key factor that is attracting food manufacturers, which fuels the growth of the nanoemulsion market trends." Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW).

Allied Market Research continued: "Nanoemulsions have potential advantages over conventional emulsions such as their improved bioavailability and enhanced physical stability. In addition, sustainable technology is preferred in the manufacturing of products using more natural and organic products. Thus, all these factors together are expected to offer lucrative nanoemulsion market opportunities for expansion. North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the Nanoemulsion Market. North America has witnessed higher rate of traction for different types of emulsifiers owing to their increased demand from the nanoemulsion industry. Some of the key macroeconomic factors such as rise in internet penetration rate, surge in per-capita income also play an important role in contributing to the overall growth of the nanoemulsion market."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Ultra Shear Technology Commercialization Achieves Key Milestone: Production-Scale System Commissioned at Ohio State to Serve Food Industry - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and process development services to the worldwide food and beverage, biotherapeutics, and personal wellness industries, among others, today announced the commissioning of its first production-scale, patented Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform. The BaroShear MAX UST processing system was installed and commissioned in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences ("CFAES"). Along with the previously announced formation of the Food Industry Consortium, co-led by PBI and Ohio State, this completes one of the last remaining critical milestones in the UST platform deployment at Ohio State to serve the global food industry.

The Consortium's mission is to help companies manufacture higher quality, longer shelf-life, and safer liquid foods and beverages. Utilizing PBI's proprietary UST platform, producers can reduce/remove chemical additives and damaging heat in current processing methods, enabling the production of healthier, more nutritious products with greater appeal to modern consumers. The Consortium is open to food companies worldwide. Ohio State and PBI plan to initiate an aggressive outreach program in the Spring 2022 and expect to welcome a global group of preeminent food & beverage companies as Consortium members shortly thereafter. Members will help direct Ohio State and PBI efforts across a universe of prospective liquid food and beverage products, with emphasis on microbiology, stability, nutrition, sensory qualities, and increased bioavailability. UST applications development will also extend into nutraceutical products, such as infused water, functional sports beverages, and other health-focused products of high interest to consumers and producers. Consortium members will have a first-right to license new applications and methods.

Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, Senior VP of Engineering at PBI, and a key innovator in the development of high pressure-based food technologies, commented: "Over the past 20 years, high pressure processing ("HPP") has emerged as a highly successful, clean-label approach for food quality and safety. The HPP market was estimated at $15.5 billion in 2019. HPP is a versatile technology, but it does not employ critical fluid shear forces like UST, which are essential when particle or droplet size reduction is required for better stability, texture, taste, and bioavailability. Our UST platform uniquely combines the benefits of high hydrostatic pressure, extreme fluid shear, and controlled temperature to achieve these results. Food proteins and lipids, processed by UST, result in true nanoemulsions with improved appearance, taste, smell, texture, nutrition, stability, and bioavailability - all of which are important attributes to liquid foods, such as sauces, beverages, and even ice cream. Importantly, UST not only can produce the highest quality nanoemulsions, but this innovative process can also help destroy bacteria and other pathogens, and reduce/eliminate the need for chemical additives, thus increasing food safety."

Dr. Alexander V. Lazarev, Chief Science Officer of PBI, added: "We believe the ability to modify physical attributes and safety/stability through the physics of shearing and pressure, rather than chemical additives and heat, will create a multitude of new opportunities in the development of new or improved products in other areas, such as cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, nanoemulsions are already beginning to play a major role in advanced therapeutics."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, explained: "We expect to begin placing commercial processing units into the market during the third/fourth quarters of 2022, under a leasing and licensing model. As new and commercially-relevant UST applications are demonstrated, and Consortium members utilize their first rights to license them for their own use, Ohio State and PBI will both benefit from resulting royalty streams. PBI will also benefit from equipment leases and consumables sales. In addition, PBI will drive the commercialization of these new applications amongst non-Consortium food companies worldwide and through multiple other major industries beyond food and beverages." CONTINUED… Read this full release and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/





The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline company and the Clean Beverage® company, recently announced the results of Nielsen data for the 13-week period ending January 1, 2022. Per the report, Alkaline88®was the fastest-growing top-ten value-added water in the country in dollar volume percentage. Across Nielsen's All Outlets Combined ("xAOC"), Alkaline88 outpaced the rest of the top-ten brands and grew at rates more than double the overall category average. Year-over-year sales growth was 46.4% in xAOC, compared to a category average of 19.3%.

Other highlights from the Nielsen data for Value-Added Water for the 13 weeks ending January 1, 2022 include: Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® is the fastest growing top-ten value-added water brand by dollar volume in the whole country; Alkaline88 is the 9th largest brand in xAOC and the 8th largest in Grocery; Alkaline88 had a 25% increase in market share compared to the same period a year earlier; Alkaline88 is the second fastest-growing top-ten brand in unit volume; The Alkaline88 1-Gallon is now the 6th best-selling SKU in the category; and Alkaline88's promotional dollar spend was 27% less than the average of the other top-ten non-flavored water brands.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons to distribute all Splash brand beverages through the D. Bertoline network. D. Bertoline & Sons, founded in 1933, is a fourth-generation family business that covers two New York counties, which include Putnam and Westchester. These territories range north to the Dutchess County line to the Bronx County line in the south, and east of the Hudson River to the Connecticut State line.

"This is another major win for Splash as we continue to execute our business plan to expand our presence in the US market," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "On the heels of recent distribution agreements in Florida, Arkansas and Southern California, this latest agreement secures a strong foothold in a densely populated northeast region. D. Bertoline & Sons is an AB ONE wholesaler with a large presence in New York State's Hudson Valley region. We believe this is another validation arising from our distribution agreement with AB ONE whose territory includes New York City among other major territories. Regional distributors and wholesalers are seeing that AB ONE has demonstrated confidence in our product, and that is in turn giving them confidence to proceed with us. We're extremely excited about this and look forward to continued growth."

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) recently announced a $35 million investment with Closed Loop Partners that will create the "Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund," an innovative circular economy initiative to advance new small-scale, modular recycling systems in communities across the U.S. The fund aims to increase recycling in areas with no or limited access to recycling, reducing waste and unlocking a new supply of recycled plastic (rPET), among other valuable materials, to support PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainable packaging goals.

"As companies – including PepsiCo – set ambitious goals to use more recycled content in their packaging, there is more need than ever for partnerships and investments to increase recycling in the U.S. We need to develop the infrastructure that makes recycling available to more Americans so we can recover the high-quality material that can be used in our packaging," said Jason Blake, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Through pep+, our end-to-end strategic transformation, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. As the exclusive investor in the Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund, we are actively driving the changes needed to transform the US recycling system and move towards a circular economy."

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, recently announced that it has acquired Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium ("SipWell").

SipWell is uniquely positioned as the premium Belgium water solutions brand and offers highly functional and attractive cooler models as well as a unique bottle design to more than 20,000 customers. The acquisition further strengthens Primo's presence in Western and Central Europe, and SipWell is well positioned for strong future growth driven by increased water consumption through healthier lifestyles, improved environmental awareness and the high-growth residential channel. Customers will continue to receive products and services from the vertically integrated distribution and production operations of SipWell, while benefiting from being part of Primo's global organization which shares a commitment to high-quality service and a growing platform of products and services.

