Rising Trend of Sustainable Farming Proliferates Biological Seed Treatment Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biological seed treatment market is likely to witness an astounding growth of 10.2% CAGR between 2017 to 2026, points out an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report.

The growing trend of sustainable practices in farming is expected to fuel the growth in the global biological seed treatment market over the forecast period. According to the projection, if the market grows at this rate, the market may reach estimated revenue of US$715 Bn by the end of 2026.

The market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, botanical, and others, in terms of treatment types. Among these, the bacteria treatment segment is expected to hold a prominent place in the global biological seed treatment market. In terms of crops, the corn crop segment is expected to proliferate the market. The reason for the same is extensive use of corn in multiple food products.

Increasing Demand for Crop Protection to Bolster Growth

The demand for biological seed treatment is witnessing an upward trend over the past few years. No matter if the farming practices are traditional or organic, biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a grand rate. This is mainly due to the crop protection and minimal crop loss that the biological seeds offer, thus aiding in the expansion of the market.

Besides, biological seeds enhance the crop pliability against crop stress during unfavorable conditions such as droughts. This might act as a catalyst in the growth of the biological seed treatment market in the upcoming years.

The biological seed treatment stimulates strength in the treated crops and results in enhanced yields. Yielding such crops could push the market to grow over the forecast period.

Further, the biological seed treatment helps in fighting against plant pathogens and reduces the crop stress. The treatment increases the nutrient uptake in the roots of the crops, thus contributing towards the growth of the global biological seed treatment market.

Additionally, biological seed treatment helps in lesser use of insecticides and pesticides, thus resulting in reduction of the environmental impact of such compounds. This is mainly because treatment seeds act as a bio fertilizer and bio pesticide, thus increasing preference for seed treatment processes pushed growth opportunities for the global biological market.

However, the high cost of treatment is expected to restrain the growth in the global biological seed treatment market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing technological advancements in the farming sector and rising awareness are expected to surge the market in the upcoming years.

North America to Lead the Global Biological Seed Treatment Market

In the regional arena, North America is projected to dominate the biological seed treatment market. The growth in this region can be due to early adoption of agricultural technologies and increasing acceptance of new practices by farmers and agronomists. After North America, it is Europe that is adopting biological seed treatment on a large scale basis.

With increasing population and rising technological developments, Asia Pacific may emerge as a lucrative market in future, especially in countries like China and India.

There are several players in the global biological seed treatment market. Some of them include INCOTEC Group BV, Italpollina SpA, Koppert B.V., Valent Biosciences Corporation, Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, and Plant Health Care, Inc. additionally, the new entrants are expected to gain an entry in the global market and the competition is expected to stiffen in the coming years.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, "Biological Seed Treatment Market (Biological Treatment Type - Bacteria, Fungi, Botanicals and Other Types; Crop Type - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable and Other Crops; Function - Biofertilizers, Biostimulants, Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides and Other Functions) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026."

The global biological seed treatment market is segmented into:

Treatment

Bacteria

Fungi

Botanicals

Crop

Corn

Wheat

Soyabean

Cotton

Sunflower

Vegetable

Function

Biofertilizers

Biosimulants

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Rest of MEA



GCC Countries

