Risk factors for colorectal cancer rising among older adults, millennials in Massachusetts, data shows

BOSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known risk factors for colorectal cancer have increased significantly among Massachusetts millennials and older adults, but only about a third of 50-52-year-olds are getting the recommended screenings (36%), according to the latest Health of America report from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) found:

Rates of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes rose 10% among millennials and 18% among adults age 50-64 in four years.

Rates of diagnosed obesity shot up 37% among millennials and 50% among adults age 50-64 in four years.

Rates of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis increased 30% among adults age 50-64 in four years.

The report shows that people with these conditions are at 1.3-1.9 times higher risk of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

At the same time, according to a national survey by the Blue Cross Association of more than 1,000 commercially insured Americans who were asked about barriers to screening highlighted in the report, about 60% of people 50 and older, and nearly half of people with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis are not getting screened because of a discomfort with the process or a lack of awareness about the need.

"Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Fortunately, screening for colorectal cancer modestly reduces the risk of dying from this form of cancer," said Dr. Mark Friedberg, BCBSMA's head of performance measurement and improvement.

Friedberg added, "People at average risk may not realize that there are several options for colorectal cancer screening. These include tests that can be completed in the comfort, privacy and safety of their home as opposed to going into a medical facility for a colonoscopy. At-home tests may be an attractive screening option for patients, especially now, when patients are looking to stay on top of their cancer screenings while minimizing their risk of exposure to COVID-19."

Friedberg encourages patients at high risk for colorectal cancer, including those age 50 and above and younger patients with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, diabetes or diagnosed obesity, to talk to their physician about their screening options.

The report shows that Massachusetts is among the states with a lower prevalence of colorectal cancer in the U.S. Although the Commonwealth has the second-highest rate of colorectal screening in the country (36%) behind Hawaii (38%), still only about one-third of Massachusetts residents age 50-52 have been screened.

