Risk Management Association Announces New Board Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward P. Schreiber, executive vice president and chief risk officer, Zions Bancorporation, Salt Lake City, Utah, was elected chair of The Risk Management Association (RMA). Amanda Norton, chief risk officer, Wells Fargo, San Francisco, Calif., was elected vice chair. Their one-year terms began September 1, 2018.

Edward Schreiber is past vice chair of RMA's Board of Directors.

Schreiber began his banking career with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). During his 19 years of service with the OCC, he served in managerial, analytical, and technical positions. Prior to joining Zions, he was Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal Financial Industry Regulatory Advisory Services. He also served as chief risk officer and Regulatory Liaison for TD Bank, N.A. and its predecessors for 11 years.

"I am looking forward to serving as chair this year with such outstanding board members and officers. It is my hope we will continue to keep pace with key changes and challenges to the industry, be prepared for the next downturn, and assist the industry in being a positive outlier through the cycle," said Schreiber.

Amanda Norton is the recently appointed chief risk officer at Wells Fargo, where she oversees all aspects of the company's independent corporate risk function and risk oversight activities. Prior to joining Wells in June of this year, Norton was chief risk officer for Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase in New York.

Newly elected to the RMA Board of Directors for three-year terms are:

Ajai K. Bambawale , group head and chief risk officer, Toronto Dominion Bank, Toronto, Ont.

, group head and chief risk officer, Toronto Dominion Bank, Philippa X. Girling , senior vice president and chief risk officer, Investors Bank, Short Hills, N.J.

, senior vice president and chief risk officer, Investors Bank, Brian Hughes , chief risk officer, Discover Financial Services, Riverwoods, Ill.

, chief risk officer, Discover Financial Services, David P. Shevsky , chief operating officer―Ally Auto, Ally Financial, Charlotte, N.C.

In addition, Seth Waller, executive vice president and chief credit officer, TIAA, FSB, Jacksonville, Fla., was appointed chair of RMA's Credit Risk Council and will serve as an ex officio director of the board.

About RMA



Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

