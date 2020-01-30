Risk Management for Clinical Research: 2-Day Training Course | London, UK - March 23-24, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Risk Management for Clinical Research" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ensure your clinical trials comply with the latest focus on GCP inspections and develop your own quality risk management principles and procedures.

Risk management is becoming increasingly important to running clinical trials and ensuring compliance with regulatory expectations. There are now numerous pharmaceutical guidelines covering risk management including ICH Q9 and the revised ICH GCP R2.

This essential two-day course will explain the importance of using risk management techniques in clinical research to comply with the latest focus on inspection in this area. It will show you how risk management can improve the quality of your clinical trials and demonstrate the importance of using risk analysis and risk management techniques in clinical trials and risk-based monitoring.

You will learn how to identify, evaluate and implement specific risk-based techniques for risk management, including a clinical quality management framework.

The course will enable you to develop quality risk management principles applicable to clinical research, as well as to identify and share best practices for implementing risk management tools and approaches.

Benefits of attending:

Understand risk management tools and when and how the tools are used in clinical research projects

Learn how to plan risk-based approaches, how to document and where to focus to meet regulatory requirements and expectations

Develop and apply risk management principles and tools to your clinical trials, including risk-based monitoring

Identify and share best practices for implementing risk-based tools and principles

Who Should Attend?



Anyone working on clinical trials including CRAs, monitors, clinical managers, project managers, lead clinical research associates, data managers, statisticians, study managers and those in QA/audit/QC and document management. It will also be relevant to those who work alongside the study team, such as regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance.

Agenda



Programme - Day One



Risk-based concepts and terminology

Background and concepts to the risk management regulatory drive as applied to clinical trials

Key risk management definitions and terminology

Outline of industry guidance and regulatory expectations

What are the key ICH, FDA, EMA, MHRA regulations/guidelines, including:

ICH Q9, CH E6 R2, EU Clinical Trial Regulation and EMA good practice guide on risk minimisation and prevention of medication errors

Importance and benefits of risk management

How is risk management applicable to clinical research, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs?

Why is formal risk management important in EU, US and internationally?

Benefits of using a risk management approach

Risk management process

How to identify and evaluate risk

How to control risk

Communicating and reviewing risks

How to report risk

New proposed ICH risk-based quality management system (QMS) for clinical trials

What does this really mean and how does it look?

Clinical QMS framework

What are the elements of a clinical QMS which include risk?



What would a regulatory inspector expect to be in place for clinical trials?

Programme - Day Two



Risk-based processes/tools and techniques

Examples of risk management processes

Risk-based tools including:

Root cause analysis



Risk breakdown structure



Risk log



Failure modes and effects analysis (FEMEA)



Risk matrix



Examples of pharmaceutical risk tools for clinical trials including RACT (Risk Assessment Categorization Tool)

Risk-based approach to the protocol

Quality by design (QbD) applied to the protocol

How this is being applied to the design of protocols

Risk-based approach to monitoring

Different approaches to risk-based monitoring and examples of how this is carried out

Discussion of what approaches and documents are used

Centralised monitoring

Quality tolerance levels

Case study example

FDA latest question and answers guidance

Brief review of risk-based approaches to QC/QA (auditing)

Example of best practice guide - RQA (Research Quality Association)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v31x7

