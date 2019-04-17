Riskalyze Announces the Third Annual Fearless Investing Summit October 2-4th in Boston

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riskalyze announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the company's 2019 Fearless Investing Summit, taking place October 2nd through 4th at the famous Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts. Over the past three years, Riskalyze's Fearless Investing Summit has grown to host over 650 attendees from over 40 states. This year, Riskalyze will continue to empower the world to invest fearlessly through a collection of educational experiences tailored to the financial services industry over the three-day event.

Among other topics, speakers will share knowledge on current industry trends, personal lessons overcoming hardship, marketing in today's digital environment, the importance of customer service and how to best maximize technology in the financial service industry. This year features over 20 speakers, including:

Horst Schulze , Founder of the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company and current Chairman and CEO of Capella Hotel Group. As the founding president and COO of Ritz-Carlton, Schulze helped revolutionize the hospitality industry by developing one of the most recognizable hotel brands through high-level customer service. With his vast experience, Schulze will speak about how to build and maintain strong customer relationships with service-oriented strategies.

Jon Acuff , Six-time NY Times Bestselling Author including the Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Finish: Give yourself the gift of done . Over his twenty-plus year career, Jon has worked with top brands such as Home Depot, Staples and Bose to help them tell their story using national and social media.

, Six-time NY Times Bestselling Author including the Wall Street Journal Bestseller, . Over his twenty-plus year career, Jon has worked with top brands such as Home Depot, Staples and Bose to help them tell their story using national and social media. Bill Walton , NBA Legend and Commentator. While playing under coaching legend John Wooden , Walton made history when he led his team to the NCAA championship twice and recorded an 88-game winning season. Returning to the city where he won one of his two NBA championships, the Hall of Famer will speak to the valuable lessons that he has learned about leadership, success and reaching your goals through personal and comedic stories.

"Every year I am impressed with the talented and accomplished speakers we are fortunate to welcome at the Summit. Without exception, they are able to teach and help attendees grow by sharing their unique experiences, personal challenges, and their industry knowledge to help make the event a successful educational and networking opportunity for all," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Riskalyze is privileged to host a well-rounded group of people once again, and help the industry grow with knowledge and discuss current trends."

In addition to the speakers, Riskalyze will feature exclusive events for attendees to network and reflect after a full day of thought-provoking sessions. This year's events include the following:

The Redtail & Riskalyze Tea Party: Redtail Technology and Riskalyze have partnered to reserve one of the largest yachts in Boston harbor for a sunset cruise. Not only will the cruise allow attendees to see the historic city from a new angle but also to mingle with up to 600 other attendees.

A Night of Comedy with Tom Cotter : As seen on America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, and Comedy Central, Tom Cotter will perform his standup routine for attendees as an opportunity to relax on the second day of the summit.

As a preview of what to expect, interested attendees can review the recaps from the previous Summits. Additional information and registration are available online now by visiting www.fearlessinvestingsummit.com.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform, empowers advisors to automate client accounts with Autopilot, delivers the first risk-centric 401K experience with Riskalyze Retirement Solutions, and enables enterprises to develop real-time visibility, increase revenue, spot issues and navigate changing fiduciary rules with Compliance Cloud. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, custodians and clearing firms use the Riskalyze platform to empower the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

