RiskFootprint Announces First PropTech Risk Assessment Platform to Integrate 'NRI Community Resilience Scores,' and 'FEMA Community Rating Scores' for Better 'Market Risk' Due Diligence

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC, parent company of RiskFootprint, today announced that it is the first PropTech, risk assessment platform to add two established government metrics for better market risk due diligence. The National Risk Index (NRI) Community Resilience Score and FEMA's Community Rating Score (CRS) are leading indicators to measure market risks to commercial real estate in various geographic regions. Combined, the addition of these government metrics further empowers RiskFootprint as the leader in SaaS real property risk assessments. RiskFootprint helps some of the largest US REITs, as well as federal agencies such as NOAA and the National Weather Service, assess flood, natural hazard, extreme weather, and climate impact risks, now and in the future. RiskFootprint also offers its B-Resilient™ Solutions and advisory services to help clients make their properties safer, more sustainable, and resilient.

The NRI Community Resilience Score represents the relative level of resilience of a geographic location, typically at the county level(https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_national-risk-index_primer.pdf).

The FEMA Community Rating System assesses and scores community resilience and credits community risk reduction efforts by reducing flood insurance premiums for residential and commercial property owners (https://www.fema.gov/floodplain-management/community-rating-system#).