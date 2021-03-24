Riskified and Dentsu Establish Global Strategic Partnership to Help Retailers Digitally Transform Their Business

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskified , the eCommerce enablement and fraud-prevention solutions provider, and Dentsu Inc ., a leading and world-renowned advertising and public relations agency, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Riskified's eCommerce enablement and fraud prevention solutions to Dentsu's portfolio of customers, supporting their digital transformation and enhancing their adoption of best of breed eCommerce technologies.

Merchants across the world are looking to scale up their online capabilities and adapt to the changing selling realities by going through digital transformation. But as eCommerce booms around the world - fraudsters look to take advantage. They invest time and efforts to overcome sophisticated fraud prevention tools and use advanced tactics to try and bypass them. The threat of fraud can mean merchants don't reach their online potential by being too cautious, by missing out on new cross-border revenue streams or by wrongfully declining legitimate transactions.

Riskified helps eCommerce merchants safely approve more orders, increase revenue, and expand internationally while delivering a better customer experience.

Dentsu partners with brands around the world to create solutions that unlock new opportunities for global growth across the entire customer journey. This partnership will provide Dentsu's 11,000 customers access to Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee solution, allowing them to shift liability for fraudulent transactions to Riskified and take the risk out of eCommerce.

Riskified's AI-based platform enables merchants across the globe to recognize legitimate customers and keeps them moving toward conversion while keeping out bad actors. Merchants who use Riskified solutions see dramatically increased revenue and reduced costs. The Riskified-Dentsu partnership brings together proven expertise in business, digital transformation and market strategy to help merchants reach their potential.

Koji Watanabe, Senior Global Director at Dentsu's Global Business Division said, "We believe that supporting smooth payments will contribute greatly to the user experiences and seamless eCommerce services by brands. We are very happy to be able to provide such valuable solutions to our clients around the world."

"We are very excited to kick-off this partnership, as it will allow us to offer Riskified's innovative approach and solutions to not only our Japanese clients, but also merchants worldwide," said Miki Kanayama, Global business producer of Dentsu's Business Producers Division. "We are continuously looking to solve the greatest challenges our clients and believe that Riskified's solutions will allow our clients to increase sales, reduce fraud, all while providing a frictionless eCommerce experience.

"In a pandemic stricken world, we are excited to partner with Dentsu to hasten merchants' digital transformation, allow them to maximize their online sales and provide a superior consumer experience," said Jed Alpert, VP of Marketing and Channels at Riskified. "This partnership also represents a significant marker in Riskfiied's global growth. With Dentsu, we have a global, and local partner wherever merchants are selling online."

About Dentsu

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, Mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu is Innovating the way brands are built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. https://www.dentsu.com

About Riskified

Riskified helps the eCommerce industry realize its full potential by making it universally safe, accessible and economic. The world's largest brands – from airlines to luxury fashion houses to gift card marketplaces – trust us to increase revenue, manage risk and enhance their customer experience. Merchants lose billions of dollars to legacy fraud solutions, payment failures, high-friction verification methods and more. Riskified uses powerful machine-learning algorithms to recognize legitimate customers and keep them moving toward conversion. Using Riskified, merchants can safely approve more orders, expand internationally and fulfill omnichannel flows while providing a frictionless customer experience. www.riskified.com

