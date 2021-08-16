RISmedia's Real Estate Newsmakers Nominations Close September 1

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the independent media voice of the residential real estate industry, has announced a final call for its fifth annual Real Estate Newsmakers honors, a program that recognizes the exceptional achievements of housing industry practitioners within a given year. The deadline to nominate a deserving candidate as a 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker is Sept. 1, 2021.

The hundreds of Real Estate Newsmakers selected by RISMedia's editorial team will be featured in an issue of Real Estate magazine and on RISMedia.com in early 2022. Additionally, an elite group of finalists will be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame at a can't-miss extravaganza in 2022.

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like (up to five individuals per firm), as well as themselves. Nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to brokers; agents; service providers; professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.

"RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers recognizes those who make a difference in both large and small ways, whether you're the leader of a national brand or an individual agent supporting your community," said RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson. "This program celebrates all those, from all sectors of the industry, who contribute to advancing homeownership."

This multifaceted group represents leadership, success, courage, diversity, innovation or generosity within the following categories:

Achievers – The Success Stories

Crusaders – The Champions of a Better Way

Futurists – The Forward Thinkers

Motivators – The Compassionate Who Effect Change

Influencers – The Thought Leaders

Luminaries – The Iconic Leaders

Trailblazers – The Agents of Change

Trendsetters – The Creative Thinkers

For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker- Nomination .

About RISMedia:

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate professionals looking to gain a competitive edge. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals.These include RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com .

