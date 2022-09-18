Ristorante Lucca Announces Fall 2022 Grand Opening; Now Hiring Experienced Staff

Authentic Italian Restaurant Promises to Bring Back the Golden Age of Elegant Dining with VIP Service Amid Luxury Surroundings

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Sept 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ristorante LUCCA, a uniquely upscale, authentic Italian restaurant, is pleased to announce its planned opening in the Fall of 2022. The restaurant will offer premier service within a luxurious atmosphere that is poised to become the region's top-rated and most memorable destination for fine dining and entertainment. With senior staff fluent in Italian, Ristorante LUCCA will feature tableside service, live music, and special events, inviting guests to leave the ordinary world behind, and return to the days of cultured elegance and impeccable service.

Ristorante LUCCA Bordentown, NJ

LUCCA's interior design will showcase luxury surroundings with comfortable seating, cozy private dining spaces, and an extraordinary attention to detail. The menu will feature a refined selection of house made pastas, fresh fish, and charcoal steaks, and each dish will be prepared with impeccable finesse, elegance, and care by Executive Chef Maurizio Peccolo. From black-tie decorum to white-glove service, Ristorante LUCCA will provide a unique oasis for anyone looking for a true 5-star dining experience in New Jersey.

"Once inside, visitors will be transported to a completely new experience that will make you feel as though you've returned to a time when the caliber of dining was worthy of emulation. We are redefining what exceptional food and service really means," said Managing Partner William Burris. "I'm confident that Ristorante LUCCA will be the premier destination in elegance and fine dining for residents all over the Central and South Jersey, and Greater Philadelphia regions, quickly becoming the state's crown jewel of restaurants."

Chef Maurizio is a world-recognized, award-winning culinary artist specializing in Italian authentic gastronomic cuisine. He brings to Ristorante LUCCA more than 40 years of experience working in the kitchens of some of the most renowned restaurants in Italy.

"I have created an exceptional menu of authentically prepared Italian cuisine, perfected in Italy and ready to delight your palette," said Chef Maurizio. "I am very excited to see LUCCA come to life, and promise that guests will be treated to a unique and unforgettable experience."

As a 5-star, fine dining restaurant, Ristorante LUCCA will also offer a carefully selected list of exclusive and exceptional wines representing the finest vineyards from every region of Italy, thoughtfully curated by Sommelier Daniel Bossi. In addition to building an Italian-only wine list, Daniel also creates delectable food and wine pairings for every dish (along with substitutions for non-Italian wines), and a unique calendar of special events designed to inspire a deeper love and appreciation for Italian wine and cuisine. Under Daniel's direction, all wines served are rated over 90 points, and the robust wine selection will be adjusted seasonally. Ristorante LUCCA's wine program has already received a full endorsement by the Italian Caterina de Medici Society.

"From the beginning, our vision was clear. At Ristorante LUCCA, we will embody what fine dining is truly meant to be — elegant, memorable, and always an occasion," said David Navazio, Owner and Partner at Ristorante LUCCA. "As Ristorante LUCCA works to complete renovations, we are focused on ensuring each internal space is distinctive and refined, and ready to offer unparalleled service and genuine hospitality."

More than a restaurant, guests will also indulge in the extravagance of the Ristorante LUCCA Lounge, a beautifully designed bar and lounge space where guests can relax into luxurious seating amid a stunning and soothing atmosphere. The Ristorante LUCCA Lounge will be the perfect place for before or after dinner drinks for dining room guests, or as a place to enjoy a meal from the special Lounge menu. A soothing piano player will set the scene in the evenings, amidst dim lighting, rich accents, and luxe design that will provide the perfect setting for a dazzling night on the town.

"We want guests to rediscover the lost art of fine dining and the feeling that anything is possible when everything is first-class," added Burris.

Ristorante LUCCA is Hiring

Ristorante LUCCA is actively accepting applications for dozens of front- and back-of-house positions for individuals with proven experience in fine dining and top-notch service. Fluency in Italian is a plus. Exceptional earning opportunity. No walk-ins please. Interviews are by appointment only. Positions available include: Line Chef, Pastry Chef, Servers, Server Assistants, Bartenders, Runners, and Bussers. Visit www.ristorantelucca.com/jobs to apply.

About Ristorante LUCCA

Ristorante LUCCA is preparing to become the premier, authentic Italian restaurant and lounge space in the Central and Southern New Jersey regions. Its mission is to provide guests with an exceptional and unforgettable food, service, and entertainment experience. Ristorante LUCCA is uniquely positioned where US130, 206, 295, and the NJ Turnpike all come together, making it an easy, convenient place to dine and celebrate. Visit LUCCA @ 144 US-130, Bordentown, NJ 08505.

