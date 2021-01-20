RITA Thanks President Tom Anderson for 10 Years of Service, Welcomes President Richard Immesberger and New Board Members

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) announced this year that their President, Tom Anderson, would be retiring after over a decade of service. Member elections confirmed Richard Immesberger as the succeeding President and added three new members to RITA's Board of Directors.

Mr. Anderson brought more than 50 years of experience in banking to RITA and was the Founder and former President and CEO of PENSCO Trust Company. In his time as President, he oversaw the strengthening of RITA's relationships and advocacy with regulators and enforcement agencies, the creation of RITA's IRA Advanced Institute classes, boosted fraud awareness and prevention efforts, and much more.

"Tom, we can't thank you enough. 10 good years, and you've been totally accessible and insightful. You always do the best thing for the industry," said RITA Executive Director Mary Mohr.

"It's been a joy and an honor [to work with RITA]," said Anderson during his farewell message at the RITA Conference in October. "My advice to the next President is to remember that your job is always to move forward and to represent and protect our industry."

RITA's new President, Richard Immesberger, comes to the position with over 30 years of experience in financial services, including executive leadership. He currently serves as the President of Pacific Premier Bank's Trust Division, setting and executing strategy aimed at innovation and growth.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Gardner said, "We are proud that Rich has been elected by industry peers and know he will provide strong leadership to help RITA reach their mission of educating consumers and industry professionals on retirement industry best practices."

"Rich is a timely fit for this leadership role. He has broad national bank and securities experience and a commitment to working with a variety of state and federal regulators to help consumers understand the use of alternative assets in self-directed retirement plans," said Mohr.

RITA's Board of Directors plays a crucial role in RITA's mission to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry. The board is made up of experts throughout the retirement industry to provide a comprehensive understanding of industry needs and a powerful resource for solutions.

RITA's 2021 Board includes:

President: Richard Immesberger , CEO of Pacific Premier Trust

, CEO of Pacific Premier Trust Vice President: Kelli Click, President of STRATA Trust Company

Kelli Click, President of STRATA Trust Company Treasurer: Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust

Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Secretary: Jeff Worley, Senior VP of GoldStar Trust Company

Jeff Worley, Senior VP of GoldStar Trust Company Conference Co-Chair: Kaaren Hall, President of uDirect IRA Services

Kaaren Hall, President of uDirect IRA Services Conference Co-Chair: Elizabeth Curtis*, Assistant General Counsel at Equity Trust Company

Elizabeth Curtis*, Assistant General Counsel at Equity Trust Company Director-at-Large: Barbara Van Zomeren*, Senior VP of ERISA at Ascensus

Barbara Van Zomeren*, Senior VP of ERISA at Ascensus Director-at-Large: Scott Schwartz, EVP & General Counsel at Delaware Depository

Scott Schwartz, EVP & General Counsel at Delaware Depository Director-at-Large: Bill Humphrey*, CEO of New Direction Trust Company

*New Board Member

To learn more about RITA, its members, or self-directed IRAs, visit ritaus.org

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

