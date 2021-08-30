RITA: The Wound Pros Leverages Artificial Intelligence With Its Wound Measurement App

RITA represents The Wound Pros' "high-tech" approach that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to measure chronic non-healing wounds with pinpoint accuracy. According to Dr. Bill Releford, RITA creator and CEO of the Wound Pros, capturing highly accurate measurements is essential for delivering timely and comprehensive treatments to prevent wounds from worsening and improving healing outcomes." Clinicians just need to take a picture of a patient's wound with a smartphone or tablet and RITA will measure its size and generate professional documentation to support treatment and billing alignment. The application integrates seamlessly into The Wound Pros digital wound management platform and allows care teams to remotely monitor patients' wound progression. RITA offers online and offline capabilities to ensure efficiency and reliability regardless of network connection status.

Accurate and timely documentation is widely recognized as a frequent pain point for most wound care providers and physicians. According to Dr. Refelord: "As a wound care specialist for over 30 years, proper documentation has never been more critical for medical, legal, and insurance purposes. Within minutes, RITA can generate shareable documents for treatment teams in partnering facilities. Wound care professionals can also download reports detailing healing trends for managerial purposes." The application is also HIPAA-compliant; patients' electronic health records (EHR) are protected using highest-grade security protocols. Real-time monitoring and assessment allow for precise and robust documentation, informed clinical decision-making, and improved healing outcomes.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned wound care management company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides advanced wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high tech" approach with AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients. Ultimately, the company is committed to its "3D" mantra that, "Better Data, Better Documentation, Leads to Better Decision."

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yeager

(323) 794-7543

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wound Pros, LLC